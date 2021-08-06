JUPITER, Fla., August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in healthcare insurance and medical assistance technology in an upcoming segment scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021.
This segment will explore how TripDoctor is developing the first insurtech product combining borderless health insurance, next generation medical assistance and support tools, and an integrated global outpatient provider and service network. Viewers will learn about the technology and will discover how the digital customer experience simplifies the insurance process with straightforward policy design, efficiently priced plans, quick purchasing, and painless enrollment.
Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how TripDoctor's user-driven medical assistance, multi-channel customer service access, and integrated digital health tools enable user-controlled triage and provider access through chat, telemedicine, and in-person appointments.
"We are excited to showcase the benefits of our technology for superior healthcare access to the growing number of international remote workers, expats and travelers," said TripDoctor's CEO, Daniel McChesney, MD.
In addition, audiences will learn how TripDoctor's cloud policy management powers automated claims processing, fraud detection, and real-time policy self-management.
"TripDoctor's assistance and digital health platform enables customers to easily access medical assistance and support, make informed healthcare decisions, and schedule real-time provider appointments," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.
About TripDoctor:
TripDoctor offers the first insurtech product combining borderless health insurance, next generation medical assistance, digital health support tools, and an integrated global outpatient provider network. With the growing availability of remote work, workers who choose to leave their home country need a flexible health plan that works wherever they live. Not just insurance, TripDoctor is the world's true international health plan, providing our members technology driven access to quality health care worldwide.
