JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how collaborative data analytics can help advance scientific innovation and human progress in industries like healthcare and semiconductor.
This segment will explore how the ethical and secure management and collaborative use of data is helping to solve some of the toughest challenges in science, from unleashing the power of biomedical data for accelerating oncology and COVID-19 research, to improving materials quality and reducing chip shortages in the semiconductor industry.
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn how Syntropy and Athinia aim to transform the healthcare and semiconductor industries. Viewers will see how a smart and unified data integration approach, combined with collaborative analytics and underpinned by an ethical and responsible ethos, create a radical new approach to sustainable digital business models that protect data ownership and IP.
"We're a company that has, for more than 350 years, been continuously anticipating human needs. Athinia and Syntropy are enabling science through secure collaboration and by building a robust data ecosystem to solve some of the most pressing problems in key industries," commented Laura Matz, Chief Science & Technology Officer of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and CEO of Athinia.
Advancements will also explore how Syntropy is ushering in a new era of scientific discovery by creating an innovative model for how health organizations approach collecting health data, as well as how Athinia´s unique collaborative data analytics platform connects the semiconductor industry to create a new quality standard, minimize quality deviations, and increase efficiencies.
In addition, spectators will see how the platform leverages AI to solve critical challenges by utilizing data to improve supply chain transparency, quality and reliability of materials, as well as speed time to market.
"Athinia and Syntropy are building data ecosystems to help both the semiconductor and healthcare industries focus time and resources where it matters most," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this information."
About Syntropy and Athinia:
Syntropy is a technology company specializing in healthcare data governance, harmonization, and collaboration solutions aimed at unlocking the value of real-world data. Syntropy empowers health care providers, researchers, and collaborators to derive insights from every point of data they collect and generate in a secure, compliant, and ethical manner.
Athinia is a technology company that provides a platform for collaborating on relevant information from participants across the semiconductor industry. It brings manufacturers and materials suppliers together to share, aggregate, and analyze data to unlock efficiencies, improve quality, supply chain transparency, and time to market. All this without taking ownership of data.
Syntropy and Athinia are partnerships between Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (DAX:MKGAF), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Foundry is a licensed trademark of Palantir. Syntropy and Athinia are headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA.
For more information, visit: http://www.syntropy.com and http://www.athinia.com.
