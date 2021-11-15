FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International touring artists California Guitar Trio and Trace Bundy are coming to New Spire Arts in Frederick. The groups will be performing in the Ausherman Theatre on November 20th at 7:30p. This concert will be the third in the New Spire Arts 2021-2022 Concert Series.
Since 1991, California Guitar Trio has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. The trio's questing spirit drives it to explore the intersections between rock, jazz, classical, and world music. It even throws in the occasional surf or spaghetti Western tune for good measure. Bert Lams, Tom Griesgraber and Paul Richards, have established a unique, personal connection with audiences. In addition to dazzling musicianship and interplay, The California Guitar Trio's shows are full of captivating stories and humor that enable concertgoers to feel like they're part of the music.
Internationally-acclaimed guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy must be seen, not just heard. His music is poetry in motion, using harmonics, looping, multiple capos, and his unique banter and stage presence to deliver an unforgettable live concert experience. Bundy's unique career has brought him across the world, with concerts in 28 countries and counting – from high – tech performance halls in South Korea and Italy, to remote villages in Zimbabwe and Guatemala.
Tickets are available at newspirearts.org/stages-events. New Spire Arts is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative covid test in the last 72 hours for all patrons as well as requiring the wearing of masks.
WHO: California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy
WHAT: 2021-2022 New Spire Arts Concert Series
WHEN: Saturday, November 20 at 7:30 pm
WHERE: Ausherman Theatre 15 W. Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21701
TICKETS / INFO: http://www.newspirearts.org
