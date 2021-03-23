NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iReadify, a new streaming service dedicated to ebooks and audiobooks with diverse characters for children globally, today announced the launch of their platform which will showcase diverse characters, people and cultures, designed to take children on a magical journey around the world. The eBooks are read aloud and narrated by native speakers with authentic dialects, while also providing children a safe and secure digital environment. The platform is currently live and can be found at http://www.IReadify.com.
A recent study from the Cooperative Children's Book Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison revealed that out of 3,200 children's books published in the United States in 2015, only 14 percent featured Black, Latino, Native American or Asian main characters. That number rose to 23 Percent by 2018. Every child deserves exposure to a range of stories and characters who live experiences both similar and dissimilar from themselves. Publishers have a responsibility to expose children to a collection of multifaceted children's literature. iReadify inspires and encourages children from birth to 14 of age to use their imagination while seeing themselves in the books or learning about another culture through the books. iReadify will provide families with ad-free, kid-friendly, and age-appropriate content.
"When children see themselves in books it ignites their imagination, propels them forward, and plants the seed of greatness within." said Elisha Carlos, Co-Founder at iReadify. "A world that mirrors their beauty, their intelligence, their uniqueness reminds them of endless possibilities that awaits."
iReadify's goal is to showcase the beauty of diversity through literature. The company is working with a broad range of publishing partners, authors and narrators to ensure the authenticity of the books that are captured in the digital environment. With iReadify, children will be inspired by every book, allowing their imaginations to take them on enriching global journeys. With every selection carefully curated, families can enjoy peace of mind and be confident in the content that their children are enjoying.
iReadify is excited to share children's books with diverse representation from around the world in several languages, as it is important for children to see themselves in books and also learn about other cultures through books.
iReadify will offer a free trial and unlimited access to all customers. Subscribers will be able to listen to audiobooks, follow along with read aloud stories, and watch videos about diverse cultures and peoples for only $8.99 per month. New titles will be added monthly as the library grows. The platform is live as of March 23, 2021 and can be found at http://www.IReadify.com.
For more information, please visit http://www.ireadify.com or email info@ireadify.com
Media Contact
Skylar Adjei, iReadify, +1 (203) 286-3455, support@ireadify.com
Elisha Carlos, ireadify.com, (203) 286-3455, Press@ireadify.com
SOURCE iReadify