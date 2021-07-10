LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ryan D. Patterson Sr. illustrates how many of us deal with guilt in Whose Fault? ($12.49, paperback, 9781662822490; $5.99, e-book, 9781662822506).
Doug and Abbey just want to spend some time alone together, and sending the kids to spent some time with their aunt in Chicago seemed like the ideal solution. How could they have known the tragic fate that awaited that particular flight? Riddled with guilt, they turn on each other, desperate to find someone to blame.
Patterson said he was inspired by, "raising children and knowing how important it is to spend quality time with my wife, but at the same time knowing the importance of always keeping the children safe."
Ryan D. Patterson Sr. lives in sunny Las Vegas with his wife Kenya. Writing books and poems became his passion early in life while serving in the military. As an addicted sports fanatic, he enjoys traveling, and playing softball. He is the father of five adult children.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Whose Fault? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Ryan D. Patterson Sr., Salem Author Services, 702-781-4156, Rpatte05@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press