DETROIT, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New talk show "HBCU White House" debuts on WHPR-TV in Detroit, on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at 4pm EST. The original television program focuses on political news and business information, breaking down headlines and stories through an HBCU-centric lens. The election of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States of America boosted the national profile of historically black colleges and universities (or HBCUs), and "HBCU White House" will celebrate diverse aspirational narratives that further advance the achievements of HBCU alumni, supporters and friends. Airing on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week throughout the Detroit metro area, new episodes will also stream twice-a-week online at https://hbcuwhitehouse.com/.
"HBCU White House" is a forward-thinking talk series designed to add layers of diversity to credible stories that are expected to drive conversation throughout urban communities across America, and spotlight businesses targeting people of color, along with women and other minorities.
"Detroit has always been a leader in the fight for racial justice and the advancement of people of color, and we are excited to welcome "HBCU White House" to the WHPR-TV Detroit Live Family," says RJ Watkins, CEO of WHPR-TV. "Our vision is to educate, entertain and inspire, in partnership with our community. The new show is aimed at a national audience, and we look forward to people across the country becoming familiar with one of the only independently owned Black television and radio networks in America."
"HBCU White House" is hosted by Alvin Woods – a public relations and advertising professional, and founder of The Media Model, a brand strategy and small business consultation firm in New York City. Woods is a two-time graduate of Southern University and A&M College, the flagship of the nation's only historically Black college system.
"I am humbled to be a part of a purposeful concept developed by HBCU graduates and supporters, for all people, that will celebrate the diverse minority experience in America," says Woods, who also serves as an executive producer of the new television and online media platform. "People of color, women and minorities from underprivileged communities are the backbone of the American experiment. The Covid-19 pandemic ripped off a band-aid that exposed the chronic wounds of our so-called "united" states, and we are in need of healing content that amplifies our contributions to politics, business, entrepreneurship and community development."
Segments of the show include: a political tracker following the Biden-Harris administration; historically black collegiate news and developments; virtual round table think-tank discussions on relevant topics featuring specialists and experts; exclusive reports that spotlight hip-hop culture's influence on business and the eradication of social injustice and racial inequality; updates on relevant news in U.S. cities with large populations of HBCU alumni and people of color; and interviews with minority entrepreneurs and celebrities.
"HBCU White House" will also advocate for HBCU enrollment and retention through its 'STEMM UP Business" initiative. High school seniors that have made a commitment to attend a historically black college or university, and college students currently enrolled at an HBCU with over 12 completed credits will be eligible for a scholarship through the program set to launch during the summer of 2021.
It's a privilege to curate a new talk show that revels in the achievements of people of color," says Telicia Ponder-King, executive producer of "HBCU White House." "As descendants of people that were owned by other people, changing the narrative to empower our advancements as lead decision-makers in this country is imperative. "HBCU White House" will empower, engage and unite minorities to move as a collective with intent to continue elevating our trajectory in a country built on our sacrifices."
To submit news alerts from your HBCU or local community, and to inquire about commercials or partnership opportunities with the new TV and online platform, send an email to "HBCU White House" at correspondence@hbcuwhitehouse.com. Website: https://hbcuwhitehouse.com/. YouTube: @HBCUwhitehouse; Facebook: @HBCUwhitehouse; Twitter: @HBCUwhitehouse.
"HBCU White House" is executive produced by Telicia Ponder-King of Grey Cache Media and Alvin Woods of The Media Model.
WHPR-TV Detroit Live is an independently Black-owned television and radio network serving the Detroit metro area and Highland Park, Michigan communities on broadcast/cable. WHPR-TV offers live programming on Comcast Cable Detroit Channel 90 and 91.
