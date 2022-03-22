MILWAUKEE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new website is being developed for all of the Sea Shanty fans out there in search of festivals to attend and bands to listen to. It is called the Maritime Music Directory International, and it is being developed by a couple of old salts who have been performing this kind of music for 40 years.
"We just launched our Kickstarter campaign!" said Dean Calin, website project head and the founder of maritime music group, Bounding Main. "We have so many of our back-end elements coming together for this website. We will be the only directory, anywhere, of international maritime music performers and festivals. When an event is looking to hire performers of "Sea Shanties" they can search this directory for experienced bands and individual performers accepting bookings. Likewise, maritime-themed bands looking for performance opportunities can search this directory for likely places to get booked. Fans of the music can find festivals in their area to attend, or they can see what music or videos their favorite bands have recorded and follow a link to where they can order them online! All in celebration of the Music of the Seas!"
"I have performed this music as the shantyman on the HMS Bounty back in the '80s," said Milwaukee-based musician, David HB Drake, owner of the not-for-profit group, Organic Arts, Ltd. "The explosion of interest in maritime music has been so great for our circle of musician friends who specialize in this kind of music."
Calin pointed out, "We get emails and calls from festivals that have been desperately searching for musicians that perform sea shanties for their maritime-themed events, but internet search engines don't seem to be providing the specific information that people are looking for. That's why we're launching a Kickstarter campaign to create this website."
The Maritime Music Directory International will be a self-populating, central location for fans of sea shanties to discover exactly what they want about music groups, festivals, individual performers and their recorded music. The Kickstarter campaign gives the MMDI team 60 days - Thursday, May 19 2022 9:29 PM CDT to raise the $6,000 that it needs to create the website.
"We are reaching out to all of the shanty music fans, festival organizers, tall ship teams, museums, music labels and maritime-themed merchants to support this Kickstarter campaign," explained Drake. "This project will benefit so many people and will offer so much information about who-is-who in the sea shanty music scene!"
The Kickstarter campaign: https://kickstarter.com/projects/maritimemusicdirect/maritime-music-directory-international
The MMDI work-in-progress site: http://www.mmdintl.com
The YouTube fundraiser video: https://youtu.be/7AuTDc3-gnI
Organic Arts: http://www.performingartsmilwaukee.com
David HB Drake: http://www.davidhbdrake.com
Bounding Main: http://www.boundingmain.com
For information: https://kickstarter.com/projects/maritimemusicdirect/maritime-music-directory-international or
Contact: maritimemusicintl@gmail.com
Phone: 262-366-8591
