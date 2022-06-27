Leveraging data from NWEA MAP Growth, STAR, and i-Ready assessments, districts partnering with FEV Tutor can offer customized tutoring that ensures the most impactful outcomes
WOBURN, Mass., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-impact tutoring can play a pivotal role in addressing the needs of students most impacted by loss of instruction during the pandemic. In a new white paper, FEV Tutor illustrates how K-12 districts can accelerate students' growth by utilizing their existing benchmark assessment data in conjunction with evidence-based, high-impact tutoring. The paper, "How FEV Tutor Integrates with Leading Assessments for Accelerated Learning," is available for free to educators at https://www.fevtutor.com/resources/assessments-white-paper/.
The eleven-page paper explores how districts can leverage their investment in NWEA MAP Growth, Renaissance STAR 360, and iReady assessments by putting that data to work through high-impact tutoring with FEV Tutor. It outlines the critical pieces of high-impact tutoring, as well as research findings about the effectiveness of this type of tutoring. It illustrates how assessment data can be used to inform personalized learning plans for students and enhance the quality and effectiveness of tutoring. It also shares results demonstrating how FEV Tutor's collaborative, data-driven approach to tutoring can help students achieve significant growth.
"Using a district's own assessment data, FEV Tutor creates a pathway to data-driven learning that drives outcomes for a wide variety of students," said Executive Vice President and Co-Founder for FEV Tutor, Ryan Patenaude. "FEV Tutor has more than a decade of evidence showing strong academic outcomes. FEV Tutor students not only show more growth than their peers, but the more tutoring they receive, the better they do. In addition, data shows that students who were furthest behind benefit the most."
FEV Tutor is the only online, high-impact tutoring service with partnerships and integrations with the three largest assessment organizations: NWEA MAP, Renaissance STAR 360, and iReady. These data integrations enable K-12 public schools and districts to utilize their existing assessment data to inform personalized and targeted instruction with FEV Tutor's live 1:1 online tutoring platform. FEV Tutor delivers personalized academic intervention where it is needed most and is designed to operate as a natural extension of the districts or school's learning environment. To ensure accountability, FEV Tutor also provides comprehensive progress monitoring, reporting, and data.
About FEV Tutor
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading Level 2 ESSA research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its intervention programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter.
