NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tuesday, November 2, Hpnotiq celebrates Nick Storm's twenty years in the spirits industry and his 20th anniversary with the brand. Since 2001, Storm has been New York City's and hip hop's spirit guru. Among his many accomplishments in the spirits industry, he's most noted for launching the infamous and most popular drink to date, "The Incredible Hulk."
Storm, an alcohol-industry veteran and NYC nightlife connoisseur, comes from humble beginnings. Before serving as the national director of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Ciroc and hosting parties for influencers, tastemakers, and celebrities, he was selling liqueur door-to-door. When he teamed up with young entrepreneur, Raphael Yakoby, to launch Hpnotiq, he used the same grassroots approach to bring attention to his brand, selling cases of the liqueur out of the trunk of his cars to New York City's premier restaurants and bars. His determination, hard work, and commitment to developing good business relationships catapulted Hpnotiq to become New York's stylish club scene's drink of choice.
For the last twenty years, Hpnotiq has lived at the intersection of culture, music, and nightlife. The liqueur has been prominently featured in music videos and song lyrics of some of music's biggest acts, including Ludacris, Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, and Lil' Kim. It's also appeared on the center table at the hottest nightclubs. The signature blue-hued liquid continues to be a mainstay in nightlife as one of the most "iconicq" brands in the industry – from its variety of "Incredible" cocktails to its continued support and involvement in the bleeding edge of culture.
"I am so excited to be celebrating 20 years of Hpnotiq being one the most prominent drinks in nightlife and culture," said Nick Storm, CEO of BLUSTORM INC. "From the biggest nightlife venues, music videos, and events throughout the years, Hpnotiq has always been synonymous with having a great time. Twenty years later, we cheer to the brand's legendary beginnings and to providing more 'iconiq' moments in the future!"
The #CelebrateNickStorm sponsored by Hpnotiq is slated to take place this Tuesday, November 2, from 7:00-9:00 pm at Slate NY in New York City. The event will celebrate the momentous occasion of Storm's twenty years in the spirits industry and Hpnotiq's 20th anniversary. Expected celebrity VIP guest appearances include Fat Joe, Fabolous, DJ Clue, Angie Martinez, and more!
An invite-only after-party follows from 9:00 pm -1:00 am. The event will be compliant with NYC Covid-19 protocols.
###
Press Contact:
Madeline Familia MadelineF@creativevoicespr.com
T: 917-328-6509
ABOUT NICK STORM
Since 2001, Nick Storm has been New York City's and hip hop's spirit guru, and most noted for launching Hpnotiq's infamous and most popular drink to date, "The Incredible Hulk." Hpnotiq was created in 2001 when Storm, a prominent NYC nightlife connoisseur, partnered with young entrepreneur, Raphael Yakoby, to create a celebrity marketing strategy and promotional plan. Over the last 20 years, Hpnotiq has been featured in the lyrics and music videos of music's biggest acts including Ludacris, Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, Lil' Kim, Fabolous, and many more. Storm's creation has continued to be a mainstay in nightlife as one of the most "iconiq" brands in the industry and lives at the intersection of culture, music, and nightlife.
ABOUT HPNOTIQ Hpnotiq (http://www.hpnotiq.com) is a refreshing blend of natural exotic fruit juices, premium vodka, and a touch of cognac. This perfect fusion, along with its aqua blue color and incredible mixability, made Hpnotiq one of the fastest growing products in the history of the distilled spirits industry. Today the brand is a staple in retail stores and nightlife accounts across the country. Marketed and Distributed by Heaven Hill Brands, Hpnotiq is an integral part of a family of spirits that have stood for quality since 1934.
Media Contact
Madeline Familia, Creative Voices PR, +1 9173286509, MadelineF@creativevoicespr.com
SOURCE Nick Storm