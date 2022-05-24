The five young winners from the NYC schools across NYC will this weekend receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity taking a Zero-G Flight where they will experience the feeling of weightlessness.
EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") recently announced a new partnership with the Space Prize Foundation, which offers a life-changing competition that encourages and inspires young women to pursue careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). The New York City challenge was open to one public school from each of the five boroughs, with one winner chosen from each school, all of whom are young women ages 15 to18-years-old.
The five young winners from the schools across New York City will receive the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a Zero-G Flight this weekend in which they will experience the feeling of zero gravity weightlessness. The winners have also received a priceless one-on-one twelve-month mentorship program with leading females in the space industry, including Ginger Kerrick, the first Hispanic female space flight director and rocket scientist, Alicia Evans.
The competition featured an essay question about 'The Overview Effect,' a cognitive shift in perspective when viewing the earth from outer space. From the essay submissions, the top the twenty-five finalists then submitted videos that were reviewed by the Space Prize judging panel, including Poppy Northcutt, the first female engineer in NASA mission control who was responsible for bringing the Apollo 11 astronauts home safely in 1969.
"The girls of today who enter the growing space economy will shape not only a brighter future for themselves, but also a better environment for all women," said Poppy Northcutt.
"This is going to be a perspective changing experience not only for these deserving young women, but also for their family, friends, and communities. Yes, they may be the ones going on this weightless adventure, but we believe the impact of their adventure will have an inspiring ripple effect. It has been an honor for all of us at Space Prize to facilitate this opportunity," said Kim Macharia, the Executive Director of the Space Prize Foundation.
"Our partnership with the Space Prize Foundation is an honor as the young women who fly with Zero-G are truly incredible technologists who deserve to be given the chance to know what it's like to experience zero gravity based on their passion for science. We are certain the Zero-G experience will only further support their interests by encouraging these incredible women to pursue a possible career exploring and learning about space," says Zero-G CEO Matt Gohd.
