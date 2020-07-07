NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, The Main Dish: A Novel by Victoria Kimble, is a young adult novel following Scarlet Williams, a teenage violin prodigy, and her younger sister Sadie. The Main Dish paints an engaging picture of intense sibling rivalry when Scarlet is forced to sacrifice her dreams for the sake of her sister.
Targeted at teenage readers, The Main Dish: A Novel tells the story of sixteen-year-old Scarlet, an entertaining and highly relatable protagonist. Scarlet, like many teens, has hobbies, hopes for her bright future, a crush on a boy, and a younger sister trying to steal her spotlight. When her younger sister Sadie gets cast in a youth cooking show, Scarlet is forced to give up her violin chair in the Summerset Festival Orchestra in order to travel with her family to the show's taping. In The Main Dish, Scarlet's tense relationship with her sister and her priorities are put to the test as she wrestles with feeling pushed aside.
As Scarlet struggles with the sacrifice she's made and her rivalry with her sister, teens and young adults will learn important lessons about celebrating other's accomplishments and understanding the true meaning of success. Unlike some Young Adult novels, The Main Dish contains no profanity or questionable moral behavior, so parents and teachers can encourage teens to explore the themes and positive messages of The Main Dish without reservation.
About the Author:
Victoria Kimble is the author of the Choir Girls series. She is a full-fledged homebody, a so-so housekeeper, a mediocre musician, and has dreamed of writing her whole life. She lives in Littleton, Colorado and can usually be found reading book blurbs in the teen section of the library.
More About This Title:
The Main Dish: A Novel by Victoria Kimble will be released by Morgan James Publishing on July 7, 2020. The Main Dish—ISBN 9781642797794—has 260 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $15.95.
