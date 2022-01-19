NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newark Social announced a new lineup of special events in celebration of their Newark Winter Village event that runs through January 30. The Winter Village, which kicked off on December 1, features an ice-skating rink and a variety of games and activities.
The special events will begin with a Hispanic Heritage Night on Wednesday, January 19, followed by special LGBTQ Pride Night programming on January 22. Those who purchase a ticket for either of these events will receive a special skate experience with a New Jersey Devils Alum. On January 20 and January 26, guests can attend a free "Learn to Skate" event at 5:30 p.m. or a free "Learn to Play" event at 6:00 p.m.
In partnership with the New Jersey Devils, two complementary tickets to an upcoming hockey game will be given to every person who purchases a ticket for Winter Village in January.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer not only family-friendly activities in the heart of our city, but to also support our local businesses. Newark's small-business community is a huge part of our city's charm and personality, and so many of them were hit hard by the pandemic. In December, over 7,000 visitors explored Newark's Winter Village and we have received extremely positive feedback from the community," said Linda Baraka, the event producer for Newark Winter Village.
In addition to ice-skating, in collaboration with Newark City Parks Foundation, the nonprofit Newark Social offers igloos that seat up to six people and other activities that are taking place outdoors at Mulberry Commons.
"It's exciting to host the Winter Village in the heart of our vibrant downtown area, where both families and visitors can come together," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.
The Newark Winter Village is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 3–8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon–8 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations and tickets are required for ice-skating and igloo rentals. Ticket prices for Newark residents and non-residents are as follows:
Ice-Skating
- Newark residents: $10.00 per adult (age 17 and up), $5.00 per child (under age 17)
- Non-residents: $15.00 per adult (age 17 and up), $5.00 per child (under age 17)
Igloo Rentals
- Newark residents: $15.00
- Non-residents: $25.00
This is the first time Newark residents have been able to enjoy public outdoor ice skating in their city.
The event is supported in part by corporate sponsors that include Prudential Financial, Spring Point Partners, the Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), and the Horizon Foundation.
Other sponsors and partners include Accurate Developers, Berger Organization, Boraie Group, Crown Bank, Edison Properties, HBSE, The New Jersey Devils, PSEG Foundation, Souder, Shabazz, Woolridge Law Firm, Newark Arts, Newark Downtown District, Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP, United Way, Optimum, Panasonic and Ironside.
"We are proud to continue our support of Newark Winter Village and the city's small businesses," said Shané Harris, vice president of inclusive solutions at Prudential Financial and president of the Prudential Foundation. "This is another great opportunity to engage residents and showcase the best of what Downtown Newark has to offer."
The restaurant Tossed NJ of Newark will be the main food vendor. Complimentary sweet treats and hot beverages from Tonnie's Minis will also be available for Newark residents, courtesy of Newark Working Kitchens and City Plex 12 Newark. All children who attend the event and live in Newark will receive a complimentary book from the Source of Knowledge Bookstore, courtesy of NJPAC.
"NJPAC is thrilled to partner with Newark Social to help put on such a fun and family-friendly event that showcases our city's beautiful downtown area," said John Schreiber, president and CEO of NJPAC. "One of the things we are really proud of is that we are able to provide Newark kids who visit the Winter Village with books and help encourage them to enjoy reading."
Reservations and tickets are available here. All CDC and NJCOVID protocols will be followed.
About Newark Social
Newark Social is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2016 with a mission to highlight the best of Newark, New Jersey. Members work to increase awareness of Newark as a premiere destination city through exclusive social events. The board is comprised of a team of people who are passionate about Newark and committed to ensuring the city is viewed in a positive manner.
