ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travelers searching for meaningful experiences will find authentic cultural connections, and sustainable practices throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Secluded in a corner of North America so northeast it has its own time zone, this Atlantic Canada province offers experiences grounded in creating authentic connections with the culture and natural environment. Educational excursions at a remote base camp, cultural food residencies to be immersed in traditional foodways, and indigenous tours and bonfires are just a few of the experiences available.

Base Camp Life at Torngat Mountains National Park

Located 125 miles north of Labrador's most northerly community, Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station welcomes international researchers, Inuit elders and youth, and travelers from all around the globe during the summer months. Communal meals are provided to build camaraderie among visitors and create memories to last a lifetime. This immersive experience allows visitors to learn about the culture and history of the Torngats, see the world through a new lens, hike amid the most picturesque backdrops, and conduct research on the grounds.

Immersion in Traditional Foodways

Travelers will experience Newfoundland and Labrador through all their senses at the Cultural Food Residency, an apprenticeship that offers individuals the chance to immerse themselves in Newfoundland and Labrador's culture through culinary experiences. Visitors will learn traditional recipes, foraging and gathering techniques, and food preservation strategies. Three-day or six-day excursions are available. Activities include harvesting seawater for salt making, traditional bread making, beach fire cooking, and visiting with local chefs, hunters, fishermen, and elders to enhance learning experiences.

International Literary Festival

The Writers at Woody Point Literary Festival, now in its 17th year, is an international festival celebrating the arts. Nestled at the foot of The Tableland Mountains, this picturesque fishing community welcomes travelers across the globe to come together this August 16 - 21, 2022. Musicians and writers connect with audience members through intimate dinner settings and hikes in the nearby majestic hills. Visitors will enjoy music, art exhibits, and impromptu after-hours celebrations.

Gros Morne National Park

Discover Mekapisk offers visitors the opportunity to travel back in time and experience Gros Morne through the eyes of its first inhabitants. This indigenous tour takes travelers to the secluded Bonne Bay by boat where they will learn how the First Peoples lived and see the land from their perspective. Local guide Keith Payne walks in the footsteps of ancient culture by leading visitors along the game trail and teaching participants how to use stone age tools to make a fire.

The Gros Morne Inn provides scenic views of Bonne Bay in the heart of Gros Morne National Park. This eco-lodge is located at the foot of the Tablelands and is a relaxing retreat for travelers looking to become more in-tune with nature. Taste, the Gros Morne Inn restaurant, uses locally sourced ingredients from producers who share their commitment to sustainability.

About Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT):

This project has been made possible through funding provided by the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT). ACAT is a nine-member pan-Atlantic initiative comprising the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the four Atlantic Canada Tourism Industry Associations, and the four Provincial Departments responsible for tourism.

For more information on the four provinces, visit these websites or follow on social media:

New Brunswick

Web: http://www.tourismnewbrunswick.ca

Instagram: @DestinationNB

Twitter: @DestinationNB

Facebook: @DestinationNB

Newfoundland and Labrador

Web: http://www.newfoundlandlabrador.com

Instagram: @newfoundlandlabrador

Twitter: @NLtweets

Facebook: @NewfoundlandLabradorTourism

Nova Scotia

Web: http://www.novascotia.com

Instagram: @VisitNovaScotia

Twitter: @VisitNovaScotia

Facebook: @NovaScotia

Prince Edward Island

Web: http://www.tourismpei.com

Instagram: @tourismpei

Twitter: @tourismpei

Facebook: @tourismpei

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina Dolecki/Bridget Fairless

Redpoint

212.229.0119

Dolecki@redpointspeaks.com / Fairless@redpointspeaks.com

Media Contact

Bridget Fairless, Redpoint, +1 (212) 229-0119, fairless@redpointspeaks.com

 

SOURCE Newfoundland and Labrador

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.