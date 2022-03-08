ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travelers searching for meaningful experiences will find authentic cultural connections, and sustainable practices throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Secluded in a corner of North America so northeast it has its own time zone, this Atlantic Canada province offers experiences grounded in creating authentic connections with the culture and natural environment. Educational excursions at a remote base camp, cultural food residencies to be immersed in traditional foodways, and indigenous tours and bonfires are just a few of the experiences available.
Base Camp Life at Torngat Mountains National Park
Located 125 miles north of Labrador's most northerly community, Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station welcomes international researchers, Inuit elders and youth, and travelers from all around the globe during the summer months. Communal meals are provided to build camaraderie among visitors and create memories to last a lifetime. This immersive experience allows visitors to learn about the culture and history of the Torngats, see the world through a new lens, hike amid the most picturesque backdrops, and conduct research on the grounds.
Immersion in Traditional Foodways
Travelers will experience Newfoundland and Labrador through all their senses at the Cultural Food Residency, an apprenticeship that offers individuals the chance to immerse themselves in Newfoundland and Labrador's culture through culinary experiences. Visitors will learn traditional recipes, foraging and gathering techniques, and food preservation strategies. Three-day or six-day excursions are available. Activities include harvesting seawater for salt making, traditional bread making, beach fire cooking, and visiting with local chefs, hunters, fishermen, and elders to enhance learning experiences.
International Literary Festival
The Writers at Woody Point Literary Festival, now in its 17th year, is an international festival celebrating the arts. Nestled at the foot of The Tableland Mountains, this picturesque fishing community welcomes travelers across the globe to come together this August 16 - 21, 2022. Musicians and writers connect with audience members through intimate dinner settings and hikes in the nearby majestic hills. Visitors will enjoy music, art exhibits, and impromptu after-hours celebrations.
Gros Morne National Park
Discover Mekapisk offers visitors the opportunity to travel back in time and experience Gros Morne through the eyes of its first inhabitants. This indigenous tour takes travelers to the secluded Bonne Bay by boat where they will learn how the First Peoples lived and see the land from their perspective. Local guide Keith Payne walks in the footsteps of ancient culture by leading visitors along the game trail and teaching participants how to use stone age tools to make a fire.
The Gros Morne Inn provides scenic views of Bonne Bay in the heart of Gros Morne National Park. This eco-lodge is located at the foot of the Tablelands and is a relaxing retreat for travelers looking to become more in-tune with nature. Taste, the Gros Morne Inn restaurant, uses locally sourced ingredients from producers who share their commitment to sustainability.
