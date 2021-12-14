NEWNAN, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Bill Stemberger of Stemberger Law, LLC was recently named one of the state's "Legal Elite" by business and politics magazine, Georgia Trend. This is the 19th year the list has been published, with selection based entirely on the voting of other practicing attorneys in Georgia.
An experienced personal injury lawyer, Stemberger has devoted his professional life to helping individuals and families move past challenging circumstances after a tragic event. He took this year's announcement of honorees as an opportunity to reflect on the importance of providing quality legal representation to everyday people. "Clients often come to our office facing extraordinarily challenging health issues in addition to the financial pressures that accompany lost wages and high medical bills," said Stemberger. "Our job is to ensure the system does what it is designed to do and gives them the opportunity to return to normal life as quickly as possible."
Stemberger's 36-year legal career has been marked with numerous honors for his work on behalf of the local community. He is AV-Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, holds a perfect 10/10 rating from Avvo, and has been named a Georgia Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters since 2012, an honor reserved for only 5% of attorneys in private practice. However, it is Stemberger's record of achieving positive results for those most in need of a way forward that continues to fuel his passion for this area of the law. "I truly believe it is a privilege to help individuals and families who have suffered a serious injury or the unexpected loss of a loved one," said Stemberger. "I plan to keep doing it as long as I can be an effective advocate for the community."
About Stemberger Law, LLC: Since 1985, Bill Stemberger has obtained exceptional results for clients inside and outside of the courtroom. He represents individuals and families in car, truck, and motorcycle accident cases as well as slip and fall, workers' compensation, and wrongful death claims. The firm's office is conveniently located in Newnan, Georgia and allows the Stemberger Team to effectively represent clients across the Peach State.
