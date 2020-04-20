WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NexGen Global Technologies, a software development company specializing in IP broadband based emergency communications, announced that they are providing webinars on using technology to protect the most vulnerable. This software allows for immediate two-way-texting, photo and video exchange and distribution between first responders and other emergency field personnel and the public.
The webinars are free of charge to all emergency personnel, both internal communications and field personnel. These webinars will be conducted every Thursday and last approximately 1 hour. They will run from now through the month of May. Lori Preuss, CPE, is a Certified Public Safety Executive with 34 years of experience in emergency communications and has been an adjunct instructor with APCO International Institute for over 20 years.
For more information and to sign up for these webinars please contact Lori directly at 407-330-8265 or send an email to Lori@nggt.us.
About NexGen: NexGen Global Technologies, LLC, founded in 2012, has developed a patented software technology for secure end-to-end receiving, sending and distribution of texts, photos and videos. NexGen is a certified by the National Text Control Center, TCC, as Text-to-911 Solution Provider. https://nggt.us/
Media Contact:
Lori Preuss
Director of Public Safety Services
NexGen Global Technologies
407-330-8265 (Direct)
238220@email4pr.com