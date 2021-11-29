SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot) has been named agency of record for Nexgrill, the leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. The company focuses on outdoor grills – gas, charcoal, pellets, flat tops, portables, fryers, and complementary grill accessories. The agency will focus on the key communications strategy to support and promote current products and new products Nexgrill is planning on introducing to the market.
Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has been offering a wide range of products for the "backyard pro" to the "weekend warrior," and everyone in-between.
"Merlot Marketing has extensive experience in garnering media engagement, especially with consumer and epicurean audiences," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing for Nexgrill. "We are excited to tap into their expertise in public relations and in developing meaningful relationships with the national media on our behalf."
National #marketing firm @merlotmarketing named agency of record for premier outdoor lifestyle brand @nexgrill_ind. Merlot will lead the national #PR branding strategy to support new product launches. https://nexgrill.com/
"With people spending more time at home than ever before, there has been a renewed focus on cooking and family meals," said Debi Hammond, founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. "So, needless to say, we are beyond excited to share the stories, recipes, health benefits, and beauty of gathering outside around a Nexgrill. They have an amazing story that we are eager to share."
In close collaboration with Nexgrill, Merlot will lead all facets of public relations and communications strategy development. The agency will target national and regional consumer media, pitching products and trends through Social Media News Releases (SMNR), articles and Video News Releases (VNR), to generate brand awareness and excitement within the industry.
About Merlot Marketing
Celebrating 20 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category, and has helped numerous companies rediscover their brand position and promise through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. Discover our passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.
About Nexgrill
Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat tops, portables, fryers and accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has been offering a wide range of products for the "backyard pro" to the "weekend warrior," and everyone in-between. Nexgrill is part of Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a preeminent manufacturer of innovative, quality cooking and heating products. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation please visit http://www.nexgrill.com.
Media Contact
Brenda Forman, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, info@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE Merlot Marketing