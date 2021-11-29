HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. and OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boutique Huntington Beach Next Hockney Art Gallery re-opens after half a million of art stolen including masters Roy Lichtenstein, Dine, Hockney, Hodges and others.
Next Hockney, one of the top high end modern art promoters specializes in finding and promoting the best of the next generation of modern artists as well as masters like Andy Warhol.
The company works with a limited amount of up and coming modern artists who are gallery quality and will appreciate in value. Half of the multimillion dollar inventory is owned and have is consigned to allow the artists to paint and sculpt.
On November 2, 2021 the inventory from the headquarters gallery in Huntington Beach, California was broken into and over $400,000 of art was stolen in addition to other valuables. Huntington Beach police arrived on the scene but was not able to secure the stolen art.
After being shut down for a month because of the active police investigation and owner/founder Fred Stefany's working with the stolen art and auction house authorities, we are happy to announce we have reopened our Huntington Beach Gallery and have restocked half of the inventory we had online and at our 4 galleries.
The significant pieces that are still outstanding are:
Jim Dine: Color on Her #4 of 11
Lichtenstein: I Love Liberty AP 9 of 73
Donald Sultan: Red and Yellow Poppies #10 of 12
Jasper Johns: Green Angel #31 of 46
Michael Craig Martin: Savarin Can #13 of 40
David Hockney: My Shirt and Trousers #11 of 25
Howard Hodgkin: Surprise Surprise #11 of 30
Robert Plant custom Stratocaster painted by John Van Hammersveld – originated to Emmy Lou Harris for her dog rescue.
Marilyn Monroe signed custom black chair.
Next Hockney is a proud member of the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce under the LLC Partner Magic. We are hopeful and trusting in real art aficionados to do the right thing.
Any information about any of the pieces should be sent to the Huntington Beach Police Department 714-960-8811 and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer 714-834-3600.
