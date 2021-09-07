WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Limited spots are still available for a two-day in-person Next Level Method Core 4 Workshop in Wichita, Kansas, on October 15th and 16th. The live event will kick off a 30-day transformational experience that can help anyone feeling stuck in any facet of their life.
Next Level Method's Core 4 Workshop was developed my multiple experts to help attendees in all facets of their life. The Core 4 Workshop will help people build better habits, improve their focus, find their passion, and become the person they have always aspired to be.
"I've gone to many workshops and transformation events and realized one thing they all have in common is, you come home and have no way to integrate the new knowledge you've gained. That's why we've made a 30-day integration program here at Next Level Method that kicks off with a live 2-day workshop and continues for 30 days virtually thereafter. It makes a person's transformation and journey so much more effective," explains Matt Lillie, founder of Next Level Method.
Having spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal development courses himself, Lillie discovered that there was no program available that contained all of the pieces to the puzzle. By pulling resources from experts across several focus areas, the Core 4 Workshop offers the most cohesive transformational program in the industry.
Next Level Method believes every person should experience a life where happiness, peace, impact, and bliss are the norm. Attendees of the Core 4 Workshop will unlock their path to a more fulfilling life.
Potential attendees can learn more by visiting https://nextlevelmethod.com/core4/
About Next Level Method:
Affected by a parent's mental illness, Matt Lillie was determined to find success in his personal and professional life. After achieving success in his career, Lillie still felt unfulfilled. Seeking a deeper purpose, Lillie spent years traveling the world meeting spiritual leaders, guides and seminars, Lillie discovered that each course provided a piece to the puzzle but there was no cohesive training program that brought it all together. It's why he created Next Level Method with a team of experts who combined their expertise to create one cohesive transformative experience.
Matt Lillie, Next Level Method, 1-316-330-5907, info@nextlevelmethod.com
