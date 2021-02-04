NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Performance, an industry leader in sales incentives, engagement and recognition programs, meetings and events, is pleased to offer an all new Lunch on Us gift card solution for corporate clients looking to maintain engaged employees, partners and customers.
Lunch on Us is a simple ordering platform that helps companies share electronic restaurant and food delivery gift cards with their customers and colleagues. Next Level's Lunch on Us platform hosts a curated selection of gift cards from popular restaurants and delivery companies, all of which are designed to give the recipient choice when ordering.
"We like to say this solution is simple to launch, and simple to lunch," said Mike McWilliams, VP of Client Strategy. "Our clients just pick a gift card denomination, and send us the names of the team members, partners, or customers that they would like to buy lunch for. We send reward codes to the client to distribute on their own, or if they prefer, we can email the codes directly to the participants."
It's even easier for the recipient. They receive an email with a 12-digit code, enter it into Next Level's proprietary redemption site, and select a gift card from a large variety of trending, brand-name restaurant and delivery choices.
"We created Lunch on Us because we are hearing from our clients that they miss the connection to their teams and customers that they had before COVID-19 hit," said McWilliams. "This is a simple solution. Once they order lunch cards from us, they can even pick a date, set up a group web call, and have lunch again with the colleagues and customers that drive their business."
For more on the Lunch on Us solution, or thousands of other great reward options from Next Level Performance, visit nxlperformance.com.
About Next Level Performance
Next Level Performance has been an industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, engagement and recognition programs, reward strategies, and meetings and event solutions since 1976. Our B2B loyalty programs improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for collaboration, accountability, respect, ethical behavior and exceptional client service. For more visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.
Connor Ashberry
Connor Ashberry, Next Level Performance, (229) 418-1159, cashberry@nxlperformance.com
