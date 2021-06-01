NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the launch of NFP Connect, an integrated, client-centric digital platform that facilitates the sharing of best practices, enhanced efficiencies, data aggregation and a streamlined organization of systems across its entire enterprise.
The NFP Connect platform helps clients unlock the power of their data, driving efficiencies and providing actionable insights on their employee benefits, retirement, P&C, and executive benefits programs with NFP. From supporting best-in-class technology solutions to generating dynamic visualizations of aggregated data enriched by third-party data sources in real time, NFP Connect empowers clients to address challenges and achieve better outcomes. NFP Connect also provides NFP's account teams a more streamlined way to support clients and deliver information, research and materials in a more secure, digital way.
The result is an improved user experience for employers and their employees as they access the tools and resources needed to manage their benefit and insurance programs and mitigate risks. NFP Connect has multi-disciplinary applications, supporting clients across employee benefits, P&C, and individual and retirement solutions. The insights enabled by NFP Connect inform solutions and help drive better decisions across a variety of businesses. Employers also have anytime access to their documents, such as contracts, presentations and plan designs, allowing them to consider dynamic insights in real time as they make strategic decisions. The platform also has a collaborative timeline feature that allows clients to track key tasks such as compliance deadlines, claims reviews and renewal planning throughout the year.
"NFP remains focused on providing innovative solutions that help businesses manage complex insurance needs and improve the lives of the individuals we serve," said Mark Rieder, head of innovation at NFP. "Digital technologies are important, but expanding the impact of the actionable data behind the technology is where we believe we can be most impactful. NFP Connect creates an opportunity to provide clients with insights from across their organization through a single interactive dashboard that is personalized for them."
"NFP Connect brings valuable clarity and confidence that transforms the complex decisions clients make each day across their business," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP. "We understand the value, and the challenges, that come with harnessing data. We want to put that power in our clients' hands with an effective, easy-to-use, technology-based tool to help them navigate the market the way they want to. NFP Connect serves as a resource for organizations to capitalize on the data they capture while maintaining a unified user experience."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
