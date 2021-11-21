SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFT Runway launches a first-of-its-kind phygital fashion project that brings designer fashion into the metaverse as NFTs, taking place December 3 - 5. Leveraging award-winning 3DREAL™ interactive technology used in the first interactive digital fashion show for Fashion Community Week San Francisco, NFT Runway provides an opportunity for independent designers to engage in the emerging NFT economy and plans to develop a future endowment to charities through smart contracts on the blockchain.
The highly interactive, futuristic fashion show will be broadcast simultaneously in the metaverse. Designers donate IRL garments and sneakers to be auctioned off along with their "digital twin" NFT versions, which have been recreated using OHZONE's patented 3DREAL™ technology. Audience participants can virtually "hop on" the runway to view each item down to the stitching and twist their avatar around to view the clothing from any angle. Designers include KROST, Justin Haynes (JUS10H), and Jazmine Schmerber (EQUILIBRE LA).
The auction will establish an NFT endowment to benefit One Warm Coat, Turtles Fly Too, and Fashion Incubator SF, with revenue from sales in perpetuity. These three special organizations help people and animals in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability.
"We are excited to be able to bring this innovative NFT project at this critical time through a grassroots effort. Our Metaverse fashion show will explore the juncture of technology and fashion while providing a platform to independent designers and also helping a worthy cause." – Oh Tepmongkol, CEO Ohzone, Inc. & Forbes Next 1000 Honoree
"One Warm Coat is grateful to be chosen as a beneficiary of this groundbreaking event! Our mission is to provide free coats to children and adults in need, and every $1 One Warm Coat received through this virtual fashion show will provide warmth for 1 person." – Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO One Warm Coat.
NFT Runway takes place from December 3 to 5, presented by Ohzone Inc and emceed by Melissa Shea of Fashion Mingle. Charities will receive 50% of the primary phygital auction and 2% of the 10% secondary with designers and artists receiving the other 8% of the secondary. The event will be hosted in the Ozone Metaverse with selected access on GamerJibe.
For more information about the event, the designers and the charities please visit http://www.NFTrunway.io.
For complimentary registration, visit our Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-nft-runway-phygital-virtual-fashion-event-tickets-212069534687
