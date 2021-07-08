(PRNewsfoto/Scholars of Sustenance)

(PRNewsfoto/Scholars of Sustenance)

 By Scholars of Sustenance

BALI, Indonesia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Moran (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) has been cast in the upcoming feature film Kupu-Kupu set in Bali and Java, Indonesia.

Together with Adel Nur of Atomik Content in Los Angeles, Atomik Film Bali presents Kupu-Kupu, a road movie that moves from the closeted expat world of Bali. It follows the story of two Eastern Javanese women as a series of events drive them back to their home town, where they are forced to confront the reasons that made them become migrant workers in the first place. The film will be 65% in Indonesian and Javanese, and 35% in English.

The film will primarily shoot in Lovina, Bali at the fall of 2021. It will see veteran actor Martin East (Titanic)  make his directorial debut. UK Director Of Photography Jon Gwyther will be on board.

The privately financed film also stars Andrew Howard from the Oscar-winning films Two Distant Strangers and Tenet, as well as the 2011 hit film Limitless.

Nusa Film in Bali is set as Indonesian production service partner. Executive Producers are Gary Fell and Bo Holmgreen, founder of the charity Scholars Of Sustenance foundation. The Jakarta team consists of Abigail Tehusijarana as Associate Producer.

Nick Moran is represented by Jeff Goldberg of Jeff Goldberg Management and Andrew Howard is represented by Andy Colman at Link Entertainment and ICM.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nick-moran-joins-bali-set-feature-film-kupu-kupu-301328283.html

SOURCE Scholars of Sustenance

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.