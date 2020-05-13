BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus, the number one media brand for college women with over 400 campus chapters announced today the full line-up for its "I'm Still Graduating" virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcasted digitally on Friday, May 15 at 12pm EST at ImStillGraduating.com. A diverse line-up including Nico Tortorella (Actor, Author and Advocate), Frankie J. Grande (Actor, Musician, Dancer & Social Media Personality), Teyana Taylor (Artist, Director, Actress), Marcia Gay Harden (Actress), Jodi Kantor (Investigative Reporter, The New York Times), Kealia Ohai Watt (Professional Soccer Player, Chicago Red Stars), Logan Browning (Actress), Cecile Richards (Co-Founder of Supermajority), Claire Babineaux-Fontenot (CEO of Feeding America), Alex Keith (CEO of P&G Beauty), Lennon Stella (Singer/Songwriter, Actress, & Multi-instrumentalist), Natalya Neidhart (WWE Superstar), Michelle McQuality Kelly (CEO of Lilly Pulitzer) and Whitney Wolfe Herd (Founder and CEO of Bumble) will join previously announced talent (full list below) for a celebratory day of toasts, speeches and performances to recognize and honor the Class of 2020.
"I'm Still Graduating" will also feature special performances from Liam Payne, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Drax Project, Grouplove, Jack Gilinsky (Singer/Songwriter), Alec Benjamin, Brynn Elliott (Singer), Laura Marano and Isabela Merced (Singer, Songwriter & Actress). In addition, Stephen Christopher Anthony (Actor, Dear Evan Hansen) will sing "For Forever" with a special introduction by the Dear Evan Hansen Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winning creative team Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson.
The Class of 2020 has showcased its resilience and determination with graduations being canceled and students having to finish semesters remotely. In that vein, Her Campus invited students across the country to submit to be a part of the virtual graduation ceremony through sharing their own personal speeches and performances alongside this all-star lineup.
With an astonishing amount of submissions from across the country, #ImStillGraduating will feature speeches from students: Alisha van Hemert (University of Florida), Bushra Amiwala (DePaul University), Arielle Kimbarovsky (Boston University), Athena Panton (University of Pennsylvania), Emely Guevara (Rutgers University), Giana Darville (Oakwood University), Lauren Brocious (Virginia Commonwealth University), Lena Daniels (University of Central Florida), Lisa Lilianstrom (Northern Illinois University), Mackenzie Patel (University of Florida), Sarah Sem (The George Washington University), Starr Woods (Radford University), and Tarina Ahuja (The Madeira School), and performances from: Avanti Nagral (Harvard University), Daniel Webber (Gordon College), Maia Eaton (Our Lady of Mercy Catholic High School), Owen Migdal (University of Utah), and Sana Colter (Rutgers University).
"In putting together this event, it was incredibly important to us that the students themselves have a voice and play a prominent role in their own graduation. We were so moved by the submissions we received and are thrilled to highlight these unbelievable graduates and have them speak and perform for viewers worldwide alongside industry icons," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Co-Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus Media. "This graduation is all about the Class of 2020, so it was pivotal to us that Class of 2020 students don't just get to watch it, but actually get to play an integral part in the event."
In recognition of the toll this pandemic has taken on college students' mental health, and coinciding with May as Mental Health Awareness Month, Her Campus and I'm Still Graduating have partnered with Active Minds, the leading nonprofit organization impacting young adult mental health with a presence on over 800 campuses nationwide. The I'm Still Graduating event will amplify Active Minds' 'Here For You' campaign, driving attendees to post a custom sticker on their social media platforms as a show of accessibility, solidarity, and support for those who are struggling with mental health.
Previously announced luminaries participating from the art, entertainment, sports, fashion and business worlds include Alec Benjamin (Musician), Alexa von Tobel (Founder & Managing Partner of Inspired Capital), Alison Malmon (Founder & Executive Director of Active Minds), Alisyn Camerota (Anchor, CNN New Day), Alli Webb (Founder of Drybar), Amani Al-Khatahtbeh (Congressional Candidate, Author & Founder of MuslimGirl.com), Andrew Yang (Founder of Humanity Forward, Former Democratic Presidential Candidate), Austin Mahone (Musician), Billie Jean King (Sports Icon & Equality Champion), Brooke Baldwin (Anchor, CNN), Drax Project (Band), Elizabeth Sutton (Artist), Eva Longoria (Actress, Director, Producer & Activist), Faouzia (Singer & Songwriter), Grouplove (Band), Hailie Sahar (Actress), Hunter McGrady (Model, Activist & Fashion Designer), Jennifer Sirangelo (President & CEO, National 4-H Council), Jeremy Zucker (Musician), Jesse McCartney (Singer, Songwriter & Actor), John Kasich (Former Governor of Ohio), Karissa Bodnar (Founder & CEO, Thrive Causemetics), Kenneth Cole (Founder & CEO of Kenneth Cole and Founder & Chairman of The Mental Health Coalition), Laura Marano (Singer, Songwriter & Actress), Lauren Akins (Author & Philanthropist), Liam Payne (Singer), Lindsey Roy (Chief Marketing Officer, Hallmark), Margaret Cho (Actress & Comedian), Nabela Noor (Entrepreneur & Beauty Activist), Nastia Liukin (Olympic Gold Medalist & Entrepreneur), Radhika Jones (Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair), Stacey Bendet (CEO & Creative Director, Alice + Olivia), Rebecca Minkoff (Creative Director, Rebecca Minkoff & Co-Founder, Female Founder Collective), Sallie Krawcheck (CEO & Co-founder, Ellevest), Tamron Hall (Host & Executive Producer, "Tamron Hall"), Teresa C. Younger (President & CEO, Ms. Foundation for Women), Tyson Beckford (Model), amongst others.
On ImStillGraduating.com, students are encouraged to connect with the Class of 2020 by creating their own virtual graduation announcements. Students can share their accomplishments, photos, and college memories with their friends, family and loved ones to virtually engage, reminisce and socialize across the globe. Graduating students, friends, and family alike also have the opportunity to record 60-second shareable video messages via Capsule, a new video creation platform that brings communities together to create and share content.
In partnership with Aussie Hair Care, Her Campus has launched the Aussie Business Plan Competition for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business plan for a chance to win monetary support, a fellowship and for the chance to partake in a pitch day with Her Campus and Procter & Gamble. First Aid Beauty is sponsoring #ImStillGraduating as part of their inaugural FAB AID program, a new student debt relief initiative where First Aid Beauty is committing $1 million to pay back student loans. Applicants from the Class of 2018, 2019, and 2020 are able to fill out an application and submit a video sharing their student loan story to be considered and win up to $100K of their student loans paid off by First Aid Beauty. Her Campus is also teaming up with just. periods to support Active Minds, the leading nonprofit organization impacting young adult mental health, where just. periods will provide 10,000 students with the tools they need to access help for their mental health. Sallie Mae is the official partner in responsibly funding futures for #ImStillGraduating and, in partnership with Her Campus, has launched the "Funded Futures" competition to support and invest in the Class of 2020.
Her Campus Media is proud to support the Class of 2020 and present this event in partnership with sponsors Aussie Hair Care, Neutrogena®, First Aid Beauty, just. periods, Sallie Mae, Pandora Jewelry, Hallmark, Tasty Bite, Conair, SHEIN, GoDaddy, Minted, Lilly Pulitzer, and truth.
To learn more or RSVP, please visit ImStillGraduating.com and be sure to tune in on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12pm EST on ImStillGraduating.com and share on social with #ImStillGraduating.
About Her Campus Media
Her Campus Media is the #1 media portfolio for college and GenZennial women and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 35 million users monthly across its family of brands Her Campus, Spoon University, College Fashionista, and InfluenceHer Collective. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands. Her Campus has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, PR Week, CNN Money, & more, and has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women and 10 Best Websites for Millennial Women among other accolades.
