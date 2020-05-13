Nico Tortorella, Frankie J. Grande, Teyana Taylor, Marcia Gay Harden, Jodi Kantor, Kealia Ohai Watt, Logan Browning, Cecile Richards, Whitney Wolfe Herd And More Join An A-List Line Up For Her Campus' "I'm Still Graduating"- An Epic, Virtual Graduation To Celebrate The Class Of 2020

The influential line-up of inspiring trailblazers, entertainers and politicians are uniting to rally behind the Class of 2020 with special performances by Liam Payne, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Drax Project, Grouplove, Jack Gilinsky, Alec Benjamin, Brynn Elliott, Laura Marano, Isabela Merced and Stephen Christopher Anthony of Broadway's Hit Musical "Dear Evan Hansen"