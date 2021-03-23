Nifty’s, Inc., based in Miami, is the first NFT-focused social media platform that brings together premium publishers, brands and creators with collectors, curators and the communities of fans that will emerge around them. Offering an easy-to-use interface, the innovative platform will allow members to create, collect, discover, and curate the most important digital art and other collectables from across the scattered NFT universe. Follow us @niftys and www.niftys.com