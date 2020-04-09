TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce provider NitroSell has seen transaction volumes on its retailers' websites increase by as much as 400% in March.
NitroSell provides websites for retailers that want to connect their brick-and-mortar store to an online store, and is seeing massive online growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in grocery, alcohol, and pet supplies.
With some locations shutting their doors and seeing foot traffic fall to zero, NitroSell's retailers have continued to do business online and are thriving in lots of verticals.
"While it's a challenging time for retailers, the unprecedented growth in online sales proves that e-commerce is more vital than ever," said NitroSell's CEO, Donogh Roche. "On average, sales across all verticals increased by 50%, with some retailers seeing nearly all of their in-store revenues replaced by web sales."
"The increased usage of e-commerce is likely to have long-lasting consequences for the whole industry, with it taking center stage for the foreseeable future," added Mike Rosa, VP of Sales & Head of US Operations. "If you're a retailer with no online presence, or aren't happy with your current webstore, then we want to speak to you."
Until the end of April, NitroSell is offering retailers a discounted website setup where they can have your business online in as little as 3 days.
Retailers can also call +1 (888) 906 0639 or email sales@nitrosell.com to discuss getting your business online quickly and easily.
About NitroSell
Founded in 2005, NitroSell is an e-commerce provider that helps retailers to drive sales and revenue through online channels. NitroSell delivers e-commerce solutions to customers all over the world from its base in Cork, Ireland. NitroSell's main sales office is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Find out more about how NitroSell can scale your e-commerce at NitroSell.com.
