SOMERVILLE, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNO is humbled to announce that founder and CEO Joanne Obenauf is being honored by NJBIZ with a 2021 Icon Award. The ICON Awards honor New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 from a diverse group of industries for notable achievements and demonstrated leadership within and outside of their chosen field.
Among Joanne's significant accomplishments is the success of her company, BNO, a creative agency with offices in Somerville, NJ, St. Petersburg, FL and Philadelphia, PA. BNO celebrated 40 years in business in May, making Joanne's 2021 NJBIZ ICON award especially significant.
During a video Q&A, Joanne cited authenticity as "the secret sauce" for her business success, a quality that has fostered a winning company culture while attracting clients including Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, and Bristol Myers Squibb.
The BNO team heartily congratulates Joanne on this much-deserved recognition which also caps off several years of strong financial performance. Joanne will be honored along with successful business contemporaries at a virtual awards ceremony on June 22, 2021. See the full list of Icon Award winners at NJBIZ.
ABOUT BNO, Inc.
BNO is a boutique agency with a unique model that blends customer experience design expertise with award-winning brand creative designed to influence consumers, businesses, and employees. BNO is a certified WBE. Learn more at www.bnoinc.com.
SOURCE BNO