NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafrino has reported staggering increases in active users and other key metrics at its online poker product NLOP.com (National League of Poker), likely assisted by the state of isolation caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
So far in 2020, Monthly Active Users (MAUs) at NLOP.com are up 30% from 2019, while the company's revenue is up an impressive 131% in comparison to the same period in 2019.
Further, VIP subscriptions are up 100% since the turn of the year, while 39% more hands of poker are being played – a figure critical to National League of Poker's ads-for-revenue model, which allows the company to maintain its nationwide legal status as a non-gambling online poker site.
The COVID-19 period of isolation has also seen Cafrino adapt to the increased demand by bettering the options of gameplay available to NLOP.com users.
"We've added games across the board, including everything from more freerolls, daytime games and larger events," said Cafrino CEO, Michael Murphy.
Critically, the scope for even greater growth remains intact, with the startup self-funding the development of an in-demand mobile version of NLOP.com.
"With beta testing underway, we are excited that we will be able to offer our players a mobile-friendly version of NLOP.com soon while native mobile applications of our poker rooms will follow soon after," Murphy added.
Haig Kayserian, Chairperson of Cafrino, said the Board was impressed with the results.
"Our CEO Michael Murphy and the NLOP team have been working hard during these unprecedented times, serving the demand created by an increased number of home-bound poker players, while continuing to ramp-up our mobile presence," said Kayserian.
"Revenue increases are important for what is a lean and largely bootstrapped startup, as almost all income is invested straight back into the business, especially for larger player prize values and product enhancements to make the product better and more accessible to our players," Kayserian added.
Meanwhile, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Cafrino, John Buckman, revealed that the postponement of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) to the Fall might mean NLOP.com will be able to send even more players to the tournament.
"We are discussing adding three WSOP Main Event Mania events to include even more players to represent us in the 2020 WSOP than we had in Las Vegas in 2019," Buckman revealed.
About National League of Poker ("NLOP")
Launched in 2006, NLOP has become recognized as the leading destination site for prized-based, free-to-play, legal online poker. NLOP enables players to win cash and prizes hourly, daily and weekly with no financial risk — players never lose money! Players at NLOP enjoy a unique social gaming experience. NLOP has over 1.4 million registered users and has awarded over $5 Million in Cash & Prizes to date. http://www.NLOP.com.
Cafrino, itself formerly an online poker brand, is NLOP's parent company since acquiring it in 2017, and solves the key problems advertisers and social online gamers are facing with engaging games built to deliver a non-obtrusive advertisement experience, maximizing user time and revenue.