HONOLULU, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Network was presented with two Emmy® Awards on June 6 for short films it produced for Halekulani Hotel and Hawaiian Airlines. They are the first Emmys® for the company.
The Emmy® Awards are presented for outstanding achievement in television by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
NMG Network is a member of the Northern California Area chapter, which is composed of media companies and individuals from Visalia, California to the state's Oregon border as well as Hawai'i and Reno, Nevada. Entries aired during the 2019 calendar year.
"We are proud of the entire NMG team of dynamic storytellers for the Emmy® nominations and wins and for the continued support of our valued partners Halekulani and Hawaiian Airlines," said Jason Cutinella, NMG Network founder and CEO. "We are especially honored that our first Emmys® are for projects that improve the lifestyle of our audiences by fostering the understanding of cultures, most notably our home in Hawai'i."
"In Prose & Palms," which explores the lyrical canon and humanistic worldview of late poet W.S. Merwin as reflected in his palm forest, won the Short Format Program category.
Jason Cutinella produced the project, which was directed by Gerard Elmore, with Kyle Kosaki serving as director of photography and Shaneika Aguilar, editor.
The film, which is available in rooms at the hotels and resorts of Halekulani, can also be viewed online at Halekulani Living TV. Learn more about the forest at FLUX, The Current of Hawai'i.
NMG Network also won an Emmy® in the Community/Public Service group, with "Hawaiian Airlines - Heart of Hawaiian" taking honors in the Single Spot or Campaign category.
The series of short documentaries feature Hawaiian Airlines employees who are deeply invested in their communities.
Gerard Elmore directed the films, written by Brian Watanabe and edited by Deborah Miller. Jason Cutinella produced.
NMG was also nominated for an Emmy® in the Arts/Entertainment-Feature/Segment category for "Man Of Steel" (Jason Cutinella and Gerard Elmore, producers; Shaneika Aguilar, director; and Rena Shishido, editor); and in the Arts/Entertainment-Program/Special category for "Protea" (Jason Cutinella, producer; Gerard Elmore, director; and Aja Toscano and Shaneika Aguilar, editors).
About NMG Network
NMG Network is a film, multimedia production, and cloud-based broadcasting company specializing in curated media channels. The network includes Halekulani Living TV, available in-room at Halekulani Hotel and Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani; Real Hawaii, available in-room in more than 23,000 Waikiki hotel rooms; FLUX TV and Lei TV, available online, onboard Hawaiian Airlines, and in select hotels; HALE TV, available at Ko Olina Resort; and HŌKŪ TV, available at Marriott Resorts Hawaii. NMG Network also includes a diverse portfolio of publications for travel and luxury real estate partners. View at NMGnetwork.com.
For all media and partnership inquiries please contact Joe Bock, NMG Network Chief Relationship Officer, joe@nmgnetwork.com | +1 (808) 688-8349