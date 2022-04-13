TV One Networks announced its comprehensive slate of programming across linear and digital networks at the 2022 virtual Upfront presentation. The presentation was led by Michelle Rice, President, TV One and CLEO TV, Susan Henry, Executive Producer in Charge of Production and Senior Director, Original Programming and Production, and Walter Evans, Vice President, Advertising Sales and Marketing. Executives were joined by network talent including Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo (URBAN ONE HONORS), Jake and Jazz Smollett (LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ), Taste Award winner Chef Jernard Wells (NEW SOUL KITCHEN) and Taste Award winner Chef Bren Herrera (CULTURE KITCHEN).
SILVER SPRING, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, TV One Networks announced its comprehensive slate of programming across linear and digital networks at the 2022 virtual Upfront presentation. The presentation was led by Michelle Rice, President, TV One and CLEO TV, Susan Henry, Executive Producer in Charge of Production and Senior Director, Original Programming and Production, and Walter Evans, Vice President, Advertising Sales and Marketing. Executives were joined by network talent including Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo (URBAN ONE HONORS), Jake and Jazz Smollett (LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ), Taste Award winner Chef Jernard Wells (NEW SOUL KITCHEN) and Taste Award winner Chef Bren Herrera (CULTURE KITCHEN).
"After two years of being in a pandemic, we are proud of the continued growth and adjusting we've done as a network to produce successful programming," said Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV. "Ratings across both linear and digital channels remain strong, and TV One and CLEO TV are continuing to expand original programming, and make content distribution deals to increase access to our viewers."
TV One Networks continues to lead the charge in representing Black culture. This year, while most competitive networks are down, TV One saw Prime and Fringe increases across key demographics. With a portfolio that includes the NAACP Image award-winning docuseries, UNSUNG, and UNCENSORED, an unfiltered glimpse into the reality of celebrities, TV One is the go-to destination for Black audiences. The network is set to continue its successful slate of original programming that includes the REPRESENT OUR VOICE townhall series which launched two years ago to build awareness and provide information leading up to the presidential election, but has evolved to covering various topics of importance to the Black community. This year, the network's portfolio of programming will see an addition in the lineup to its True Crime genre with PAYBACK, a gripping new investigative series that examines revenge. TV One is also producing and co-producing several new films which include SAFE ROOM, STALKER, STRANGER NEXT DOOR, LINEAGE, and NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT, a Marvin Sapp biopic.
CLEO TV, which launched in 2019, continues to see growth in all day parts. The women's lifestyle channel shares less than half of its audience with its sister network, TV One. Original programming on CLEO TV includes the award-winning show CULTURE KITCHEN, JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ, LIFE THERAPY, LIVING BY DESIGN, NEW SOUL KITCHEN, CLEO SPEAKS and CLEO CHRONICLES. Two new series, DECOR REMIXED and GLOBAL GOURMET, debuted on April 6 with new episodes of NEW SOUL KITCHEN REMIX returning in June. Additionally, CLEO TV's distribution continues to rise with a presence on AT&T U-verse and plans for YouTube TV and HULU Live.
TV One Networks began this year with a successful premiere of Urban One Honors, which aired on TV One and CLEO TV on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The awards ceremony surpassed last year's premiere by double-digits among L+3 P25-54 and W25-54 and P2+ delivery (+52%/+31%/+20%). The premiere brought in 677,000 P2+ unique viewers across the TV One and CLEO TV telecasts. The 52 percent increase in TV One ratings exceeded estimates for the network as the ceremony landed in the top 10 programs on ad-supported cable in its time period among P25-54 Black audiences (excluding sports). The network is preparing for Urban One Honors to return to an in-person show in 2023.
Each quarter TV One and CLEO TV uniquely celebrate holidays and cultural moments that are significant in Black and multicultural communities through thematic programming, special events and partnership opportunities. Cultural moments include Martin Luther King Day, Black History Month, Women's History Month, Mother's Day, Black Music Month, Juneteenth, Black Business Month, Father's Day, Back to School, Black Business Month, National Girlfriends Day, Hispanic Heritage Month, Homecoming at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Kwanzaa. The network's continued investment in digital programming ensures brand awareness and cultural conversations enhance exposure, resulting in sustained success across the board.
The full lineup of upcoming TV One programming is as follows:
ATL HOMICIDE
The TV One True Crime show continues to recreate cases as told by David Quinn and Vince Velazquez, two retired Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives. The show's unique format intertwines narration by Quinn, Velazquez, and other APD investigators, with re-enactments by actors.
FATAL ATTRACTION
Driven by powerful, real-life stories, FATAL ATTRACTION offers intimate, first-person accounts, exclusive interrogation footage and rare archival material. Along the way, viewers get a glimpse into the dark heart of dangerous romances. Tune in as the key players, family of the survivors and those that investigated the horrific crimes reveal the secrets to each sordid tale. Love doesn't just hurt, it can kill!
PAYBACK
Whether it's a cheating ex, a double-crossing co-worker, or the best friend who stabbed you in the back, it's human instinct to want to get even. Though most of us don't act on this impulse, there are those among us who are consumed by "getting even". And for them, what starts as a nagging bitterness evolves into obsession...and results in the ultimate payback...murder. Sometimes these are cold, calculated attacks. Other times they are spontaneous acts of vengeance born in the heat of the moment. PAYBACK examines these shocking crimes, and those who've crossed the line to seek the ultimate revenge.
REPRESENT OUR VOICE
A series of townhalls spotlighting various issues impacting the Black Community today through two-way conversations and insights from esteemed experts and thought leaders.
SINS OF THE CITY
SINS OF THE CITY is an original series that combines informative takeaways and investigative storytelling to expose the dark underbelly of popular cities you thought you knew. Viewers will follow along as investigators work to solve high-stake cases getting an exclusive entryway into the process of criminal investigation by way of narrations, interviews and archival footage.
UNCENSORED
The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Episodes include platinum-selling R&B singer Keyshia Cole, award-winning actor Taye Diggs and Grammy award-winning singer Erica Campbell.
UNSUNG
UNSUNG, one of the network's longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists.
URBAN ONE HONORS
Urban One Honors is a leading awards ceremony created by legendary Urban One, Inc. founder, Cathy Hughes, and first debuted in 2019 to pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.
The full lineup of upcoming CLEO TV programming is as follows:
CLEO CHRONICLES
A fun, sleek magazine-format series showcasing today's hottest influencers living their best lives! Each 30-minute episode will highlight how real women (who happen to be social media darlings) navigate the many facets of life (beauty, fitness, finance, dating, etc.) in the virtual space and real world. From self-care to homeschooling to working remotely, these ingenious pioneers show audiences the myriad of talents while juggling many roles and getting them all done, every day.
CLEO SPEAKS
A candid series that gives dynamic women a platform to share their unique experiences and perspectives on issues facing Millennial and Gen X women of color today. Inspirational and aspirational speakers sound off on a variety of topics, including motherhood, fashion, relationships, wellness, politics, arts, social justice, business and more. A revealing tale of personal and emotional journeys that have shaped the careers and influenced the success of today's true modern leaders–these dynamic women share their hopes, dreams and struggles.
CULTURE KITCHEN
With an infectious personality and Afro-Latina flair, Chef Bren Herrera delights with her bright, flavorful recipes, and stories from her travels abroad.
DECOR REMIXED
Hosted by Dominique Calhoun, takes viewers on a journey through Philadelphia with clients who have yet to realize their space's full potential. Stretching the budget to deliver more of a makeover than clients believe are possible, Dominique, along with her network of makers and artisans, gets creative to deliver a space beyond the clients' wildest expectations.
GLOBAL GOURMET
Host Chef Essie Bartels highlights flavorful dishes, spice mixology and West African cuisine as she takes her viewers on a delectable journey. Chef Essie's cooking expresses her passion for food and people, believing that spice is the anchor to a great dish. Chef Essie's vibrant upbringing in Ghana, her world travels, and entrepreneurial spirit all deliver incredible dishes bursting with delicious flavors.
JUST EATS WITH CHEF JJ
Harlem-based Chef JJ, one of the culinary world's most sought-after stars, makes succulent meals while having entertaining conversations in the kitchen with his famous friends. With exciting global cuisine, signature cocktails, and riveting conversation, each season will feature more of Chef JJ as he turns up the heat with friendly cook-offs for viewers to enjoy.
LIFE THERAPY
LIFE THERAPY one-hour series that showcases people's emergence from the shadows of unhealthy habits and unhappy lives. Famed actress-turned-healthy-life coach, AJ Johnson is swinging the door open for those who dare to change course and get on a healthy life journey. Collaborating with mind, body, and soul experts, AJ guides clients to become the best version of themselves.
LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ
LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ highlights simple solutions for everyday challenges and design while turning dreams into realities with all-star design teams. The infamous brother-sister duo, Jake and Jazz Smollett, continue to transform work and play spaces to inspire young women while connecting with the audience through mouth-watering dishes. Whether it's a new mom redecorating a nursery on a tight budget, or a fierce young woman who's landed her dream job and needs to spruce up her home office, LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ will help them transition their houses into home sweet homes.
NEW SOUL KITCHEN
Culinary celebrity Chef Jernard Wells brings his soul food recipes with a healthy twist. Chef Jernard brings a warm smile, southern hospitality and plenty of laughs in each episode, returning with savory meals and healthy alternatives to southern cooking. Culinary superstar, cookbook author and family man Chef Jernard Wells continues serving up exciting new recipes and tasty tips for eating better and mixing up flavorful concoctions in the kitchen.
NEW SOUL KITCHEN REMIX
For NEW SOUL KITCHEN REMIX, CLEO TV fan favorite, Chef Jernard Wells whips up quick mouthwatering, easy recipes in this 15-minute series that serves as a companion to New Soul Kitchen. The recipes may be short on time but are guaranteed to be full on flavor!
ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS
TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving both diverse audiences for TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 43 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network with a 34.9 million household reach. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, ATL Homicide, Life therapy, Don't Waste Your Pretty and Urban One Honors. While CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today's modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content in both original and acquired series including Culture Kitchen, Living by Design, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, http://www.urban1.com , the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.
