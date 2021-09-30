LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noise Barriers, a Catalyst Acoustics Group Company and leading brand of noise control products serving the industrial and architectural markets, is proud to introduce the QuietPivot® Pivot Lock Door Series to the market. Featuring a low-friction center pivot and double magnetic seal system, they are as easy to operate as they are effective at maintaining acoustical excellence in commercial facilities.
QuietPivot® Pivot Lock Doors are the perfect addition to theaters, performing art centers, modular recording studios and voiceover rooms, or any other high-traffic or sound-sensitive space. They are an effective alternative to partitions, offering more flexible space separation configurations for a unique, aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective solution.
High-traffic venues like museums and schools will particularly enjoy the benefits QuietPivot® doors provide. "Once installed, one or all door panels can be operational at a time, with the ability to keep them open in variable positions," explained Noise Barriers Director John Finnegan. "In addition to improving acoustics, they also improve traffic flow and facility security."
QuietPivot® Pivot Lock Doors are available in STC 45. The system arrives with acoustic seals, all hardware and even glazing factory assembled. "The result is a door that leaves the factory truly ready to install," continued Finnegan.
For additional information on Noise Barriers' new QuietPivot® Pivot Lock Series, including product specifications, acoustical performance data, and to see it in action, visit noisebarriers.com/pivot. To learn about other Noise Barriers noise control products, please visit noisebarriers.com.
About Noise Barriers
Noise Barriers is a leading manufacturer of high performing metal noise control products serving the industrial and architectural markets. Products include architectural doors, industrial doors, windows, barrier systems, absorption panels, complete enclosure systems, audiometric exam rooms, music practice rooms, and specialty products.
About Catalyst Acoustics Group
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.
