SANDY, Utah, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NOMATIC, known for continuing to innovate products to create the most functional gear, is adding three new products to its signature camera bag series with photography influencer, Peter McKinnon. The brand is launching this new collection on Kickstarter on April 13.
The latest McKinnon offerings are a smaller, sleeker, everyday line of bags - the 25L Camera Backpack, 8L Camera Sling, and Camera Tech Organizer - bringing even more versatility to outdoor enthusiasts wherever they need to go to capture that perfect shot.
"The customization of this camera bag will blow your mind," said Jon Richards, Co-Founder of NOMATIC. "It's fun working with Peter because photographers immediately trust us. Peter doesn't put his name on something unless it is top-notch."
"My favorite part about the backpack is I can use it to carry my camera gear, or I just remove the cube and it becomes my everyday office bag," said McKinnon. "I didn't think we could top our last design, but I have to say, these bags are on another level."
The result is a camera pack system that further stands up to the rigors of travel and empowers photographers to capture life's moments. The Camera Backpack 25L meets the needs of everyone, switching from full photography build-out to the perfect everyday bag with no camera gear. The number one feature is customization with the cubes, dividers, and the adjustable ladder system giving users unlimited possibilities.
The Camera Sling 8L offers the same high-quality external materials and comfort, and enough space to carry just what you need, plus external carry for when you need to pack a bit more. The Camera Tech Organizer features durable and water-resistant materials and zippers and is packed with meaningful pockets and organization to help users confidently manage their gear.
The demand is there as NOMATIC raised more than $2.2 million on Kickstarter for its previous NOMATIC Peter McKinnon Camera Pack.
For more information, visit https://www.nomatic.com.
About NOMATIC:
Creators of versatile bags that inspire confidence for people who live on the move, NOMATIC began when two cousins, Jon Richards and Jacob Durham, designed an innovative wallet and launched it on Kickstarter. They expected to get about 50 orders; however, more than 6,000 people backed their campaign. Since then, they have launched multiple crowdfunding campaigns and shipped products to hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. NOMATIC continues to innovate products by listening to what consumers want, prioritizing quality, and creating the best functional products to help you easily navigate your adventurous travels and everyday life. Follow them on Instagram @nomatic.
