Nominations announced for the 8th Annual LMGI Awards

 By Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President John Rakich/LMGI. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Winners will be revealed during the virtual awards gala "Celebrate the Where," on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM PST.

This year, the LMGI Awards welcomed over three hundred qualified submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 8th Annual LMGI Awards will, once again, be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 8th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

 

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

     Dreamland, Paramount

     Enola Holmes, Netflix

     Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros

     Mank, Netflix

     The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix

 

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

     A Quiet Place 2, Paramount

     Black Is King, Disney+

     Concrete Cowboy, Netflix

     Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures

     Tenet, Warner Bros

 

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

     Bridgerton, Netflix

     The Crown - Season 4, Netflix

     Fargo - Season 4, FX

     The Nevers, HBOMax

     Ratched, Netflix

     Snowfall - Season 4, FX

 

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

     The Handmaid's Tale - Season 4, Hulu

     Lupin, Netflix

     The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+

     Warrior Nun, Netflix

     Woke, Hulu

     Yellowstone - Season 3, Paramount Network

 

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

     Halston, Netflix

     Mare of Easttown, HBO

     The Queen's Gambit, Netflix

     The Serpent, Netflix

     The Stand, Paramount +

     The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime

 

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

     It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 View Here

     Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match - View Here

     For When It's Time, Extra Gum - View Here

     Create the Beyond, Sony - View Here

     Play New, Nike - View Here

 

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

     Bath Film OfficeBridgerton

     Estonian Film Institute/Film EstoniaTenet

     Hamilton Music and Film OfficeUmbrella Academy

     Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool

     Savannah Regional Film CommissionThe Underground Railroad

     Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trail Blazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Platinum: Riverside County Film Commission, Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Honolulu Film Office, Trilith Studios; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals; Bronze: City of Toronto, Classic Tents & Events, Inland Empire Film Services; Media Sponsors: The Location Guide and SHOOT Magazine.

Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards is John Rakich (Shadowhunters, Hemlock Grove, See). For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmangers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI):

The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation.  For more information about the  LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.

