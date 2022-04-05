Diveheart, a Downers Grove-based nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, and Los Angeles filmmaker David Marsh will be presenting the world premiere of the documentary called "Adapting To Dive" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave. in Downers Grove.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Diveheart, a Downers Grove-based nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, and Los Angeles filmmaker David Marsh will be presenting the world premiere of the documentary called "Adapting To Dive" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave. in Downers Grove.
Since 2001, Diveheart has been helping youth, veterans, and others with disabilities through adaptive scuba and scuba therapy. Last year, Marsh went on a life-changing Diveheart scuba adventure trip to Cozumel, Mexico. As a result, he experienced a transformational journey while doing the film after losing his son to an overdose just seven days before the trip.
After doing some pre-trip research, Marsh felt he understood the spirit of the Diveheart mission and vision. He had completed backstories on many of the adaptive divers who went on the trip when his son passed. He chose to go on the trip and said nothing to anyone until asked about his experience on the very last day. He then shared his loss and that he had been remotely planning his son's funeral while filming the documentary.
"David Marsh is amazing and awesome. Despite his loss and grief, he soldiered on and captured the spirit, love, and hope that emerges from every Diveheart trip," said Diveheart Founder and President Jim Elliott. "He really captured the essence of our mission and shared the real-life experience of what Diveheart does to help those with disabilities experience freedom underwater."
In the documentary, every day embraces a theme. One day it is trust. Another day it is about freedom and then finally adapting. Audiences will see how Marsh emphatically listened and translated the feelings of the adaptive divers who shared with him their losses, struggles, fears, and hopes.
"We are so grateful to David for capturing Diveheart in action," Elliott said. "I'm hoping this documentary will reach many people and give awareness to Diveheart's mission: to revolutionize rehabilitation by using zero gravity underwater to help those with everything from mobility issues to chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder. We help our participants find that self-confidence, personal strength, and independence, and we will continue to do so in the years to come."
To see a trailer of the documentary, visit this link. Tickets are $12 for general admission and accessible seating. For information about the documentary and tickets, visit this link.
About Diveheart:
Diveheart provides adaptive scuba diving programs open to any youth, adult, or veteran with a disability. Underwater, the weightless wonder of the water column gives wheelchair users and others with disabilities freedom from gravity where their chronic pain has been known to evaporate. Through these programs, participants develop confidence, independence, and self-esteem, as well as other physical and psychological benefits. More information at http://www.Diveheart.org.
