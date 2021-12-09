JACKSON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JoynD brings an array of features that allow local businesses to connect to customers, be they long-time residents or tourists who just hit town. Whether home or traveling, users can search for any business worldwide. Simply by making a business a "favorite", a customer gets access to instant notifications, which can include a wide range of features, from special events, sales, changes in business hours and even schedule visits or set appointments. Once favoring a business, users can opt in to use JoynD to "Get Social" see who else is at a location, and trade messages with them.
JoynD was born out of frustrations with current business listing apps. "I love to travel." saids Arevalo "But I run into the same problem everywhere I go -What to do? What's happening? Where do I go? I have used every mobile app there is and spent countless time searching."
But the key to JoynD is that it restores control to businesses over what they present to the public by not having comments or negativity on the app. Arevalo has managed local businesses in a Foothill region dependent on travel and tourism, and seen again and again as companies struggle to make a good first impression when hit with slash and burn public input. "I have seen how other apps have taken control out of these businesses' hands." say Arevalo. "These other apps make owners vulnerable to possibly fictitious reviews or hateful comments and terrible photos. This forces business owners to be on the defense. But in reality.. it's their business! The JoynD app puts the control back into the hands of the businesses."
JoynD is completely free for customer use as soon as you download. Businesses can take advantage of a special launch offer and receive all of JoynD's features for free, cancel at any time.
JoynD is completely free for customer use as soon as you download. Businesses can take advantage of a special launch offer and receive all of JoynD's features for free, cancel at any time.
