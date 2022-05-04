Norman Reedus kicks off the book tour for his debut novel, THE RAVAGED, with TV interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on Live with Kelly and Ryan! Reedus' book tour will include a combination of in-person signings and virtual events. The Walking Dead star has 7.7 Million Facebook followers, 7.4 Million Instagram followers, and 3.8 Million Twitter followers.

ASHLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Norman Reedus kicks off the book tour for his debut novel, THE RAVAGED [Blackstone Publishing; May 10, 2022; hardcover], with TV interviews on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which aired on May 2nd, and on Live with Kelly and Ryan!, airing on May 9th. Reedus' six-stop book tour will include a combination of in-person signings and virtual events.

The Ravaged (Blackstone Publishing) releases everywhere books are sold on May 10, 2022. The audiobook edition of the novel, also available on May 10th, will be narrated by Norman Reedus.

Norman Reedus' book tour line-up will include the following events:

Sunday, May 8th at 5pm ET – Virtual Event – Hosted by Fountain Bookstore

Details: https://www.fountainbookstore.com/reedus050822

Monday, May 9th at 5pm ETRidgewood, NJ – In-person signing at Bookends Bookstore

Details: https://bookends-online2.square.site/product/norman-reedus-ticket-book-acclaimed-star-of-the-walking-dead-book-signing-of-the-ravaged-mon-may-9th-5pm-you-can-also-order-a-signed-copy-to-be-shipped-if-you-are-not-attending-each-person-needs-a-ticket-to-attend-online-orders-only/475?cs=true&cst=custom

Tuesday, May 10th at 2pm ETNYC – In-person signing at McNally Jackson (Nolita)

Details: https://www.mcnallyjackson.com/event/norman-reedus-signs-ravaged

Thursday, May 12th at 6pm PT – Virtual Event – Hosted by Mysterious Galaxy

Details: https://www.mystgalaxy.com/event/5122022Reedus

Friday, May 13th at 4pm PT – Virtual Event – Hosted by Book Passage

Details: https://www.bookpassage.com/event/norman-reedus-ravaged-online-event

Saturday, May 14th at 2pm PTLos Angeles, CA – In-person talk and signing at Barnes and Noble at the Grove

Details: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062148166-0

