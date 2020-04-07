NEW YORK and FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations™ Agency, today announced it was named the public relations agency of record (AOR) for Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer of music instruments and pro-audio gear.
N6A will be tasked with amplifying Sweetwater's brand and supporting Sweetwater's corporate initiatives, events and philanthropic activities across a range of national, local, trade and digital media outlets.
"We are excited about our partnership with N6A and the firm's ability to advance Sweetwater's branding and communications efforts to the next level," said Chuck Surack, founder and CEO of Sweetwater. "We searched for an agency that shares our passion, values, and commitment to exceptional customer service, and we have found that in N6A."
Surack founded Sweetwater in 1979 after he struggled to find new and better gear to record bands out of a 4-track recording studio in the back of his Volkswagen bus. The Indiana-based company has since grown into one of the top musical equipment retailers in the country. Widely known for its unparalleled customer service called the "Sweetwater Difference," Sweetwater's comprehensive e-commerce resources, gear value and selection, and unrivaled after-sale support make it the undisputed leader in the audio industry.
In February 2020, after more than a year of construction, the company unveiled a new $52.2 million facility expansion in Fort Wayne, which offers nearly 480,000 square feet of usable space across a footprint of almost 7 acres, and allows Sweetwater to process and ship orders at twice the capacity of its previous space.
"We're honored to be teaming up with Sweetwater, a brand that has pioneered the e-commerce and audio industry for four decades," said Matt Rizzetta, founder and CEO of N6A. "From the second we stepped foot on Sweetwater's campus, we were inspired to be a part of the Sweetwater family, which is rooted deeply in the highest standards of customer service, quality products and a tireless commitment to employee satisfaction."
In addition, N6A will donate all funds raised in the firm's May #Pitching4Purpose initiative to Sweetwater's philanthropic efforts. For each result that N6A secures on behalf of its clients in the month of May, N6A will make a donation to support local Fort Wayne charities and organizations in Sweetwater's network.
N6A has been recognized for its unique customer service approach and data-driven commitment to generating results for clients. N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion dollars from the world's most prominent investors.
ABOUT SWEETWATER SOUND
Founded in 1979, Sweetwater is the No. 1 online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the U. S. The company is respected as the nation's leading retailer serving musicians, recording studios, broadcast, education, and houses of worship. Sweetwater's customers can be found everywhere music is heard and audio is played, broadcast, or recorded, including recording, film, and broadcast studios in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami; in hundreds of thousands of home recording studios; and in schools and churches nationwide. Sweetwater's founding and meteoric growth are built on a knowledgeable and experienced staff, outstanding selection and pricing, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence in every situation. For further information, visit Sweetwater.com.
ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY (N6A)
Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is a leading public relations and strategic communications firm, and the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for brands. N6A has been named among the 50 Most Powerful PR Firms by The Observer, as well as one of Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, and PRWeek's Best Places to Work.
