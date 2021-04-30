NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Passive House Network (NAPHN) today announced a call for Passive House building videos. The videos will be shown during the Passive House 2021 Conference: Passive House For All. The conference will take place June 10-11 in person, in New York City, and online.
For Passive House practitioners, the 2021 Conference is another great opportunity to show off Passive House work, no matter where it is, and in no matter what stage of completion – by submitting a video tour of it.
The videos should be 5 to 15 minutes long and tell the unique story of the building process, systems, challenges, and triumphs.
In the past, participants have taken a variety of approaches, but one thing remains the same - sharing Passive House experiences is a great way to learn and build industry capacity.
The entry deadline is Friday, May 28.
For more information and the submission form, Passive House practitioners should go to https://naphnetwork.org/blog/news/submit-a-project-video/
Questions? Please submit them to conference@naphnetwork.org.
# # #
About NAPHN 2021 Conference: Passive House for All:
Passive House for All is a call to action. Our existential environmental, health, and social crises demand that we look beyond isolated symptoms and tackle interlocking systemic causes; across disciplines, from buildings to communities. The event will take on the full range of specialized technical, process, and policy aspects of Passive House one expects from a NAPHN conference – and it will challenge us to make Passive House benefits, tools, and work, accessible to all, and enriched by everyone.
To increase accessibility to the conference - which includes an expo of leading manufacturers of Passive House components and providers of Passive House services - the program and expo are being presented both in-person in New York City and online. Also, the ticket pricing has been made more affordable and is supplemented with additional discounts for students, faculty, and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) attendees, in support of more diverse and inclusive participation.
NAPHN encourages everyone to review the full program and register today.
About NAPHN:
The North American Passive House Network (NAPHN) is an independent national non-profit educational organization affiliated with the International Passive House Association (iPHA) and the Passive House Institute (PHI), located in Darmstadt, Germany.
NAPHN has chapters based in New Jersey (http://www.njpassivehouse.com), Washington DC (http://www.naphnetwork.org), the Rocky Mountain Region (http://www.phrockymountains.com), Minnesota (http://www.passivehouseminnesota.org), and Pennsylvania (http://www.passivehousepa.org).
NAPHN supports the widespread adoption of the international Passive House design and construction standards, building science principles and protocols, as a critical response to our climate crisis - providing unparalleled effectiveness in mitigating climate disruptions and adapting to rapidly changing environmental conditions.
NAPHN is focused on the inflection point between policy and implementation. We partner with leading stakeholders across all building sectors, including governments, professional associations, manufacturers, owners, builders, labor organizations, and educational institutions – to make the transformation complete. http://www.naphnetwork.org
About Passive House:
Passive House is an international building standard and methodology, applicable to buildings of all kinds from office buildings to hospitals, new-build and renovations, that results in a dramatic drop in operational energy use, and more comfortable and healthy occupants - meant to aggressively mitigate our climate crisis while providing resilient adaptation.
The Passive House Standard was developed by the Passive House Institute (PHI), an independent scientific research organization, located in Darmstadt, Germany, and includes specific requirements for energy use and comfort of occupants. The Passive House Standard is being successfully applied to thousands of buildings and millions of square feet around the world, from Boston to Beijing.
The Passive House methodology starts with reducing cooling, dehumidification, and heating loads by focusing, not on gadgets and active technology, but instead on fully integrated durable passive building components, such as proper continuous thermal-bridge-free insulation, continuous airtightness, high-performance windows and doors, and ventilation that includes a high-efficiency heat/energy recovery core, carefully calculated, and all integrated with the entire architectural process of design and construction. http://www.passivehouse.com http://www.passipedia.org
View an Introduction to Passive house video: https://naphnetwork.org/resources/passive-house-basics/
Media Contact
Ken Levenson, North American Passive House Network, +1 (917) 837-8487, ken@naphnetwork.org
SOURCE North American Passive House Network