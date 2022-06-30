Norwegian Cruise Line’s new EMBARK with NCL episode, “Caribbean Adventures,” invites viewers to experience the beauty of exploring the Caribbean while cruising aboard Norwegian Encore, the Company’s newest innovative ship. Adventure-seeker host, Zay Harding, brings travelers along on this tropical journey as he chases the sun from island-to-island, while also enjoying everything NCL has to offer onboard. To discover the sand, sun and fun that await in the Caribbean, tune in to the episode premiere, streaming live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook.