ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencers across the globe are gathering to support #HopeFromHome, a first-of-its-kind multi-platform digital fundraising event for COVID-19 relief efforts. Since YouTube's Jacksepticeye announced the event, over 2,000 creators have signed up to participate, with a presence in over 34 countries and a collective following of more than 300 million. #HopeFromHome will bring together celebrities, athletes and creators, including Aisha Tyler, Dikembe Mutombo, James Charles, Jeff Ross, The Game Theorists, Markiplier, and many more.
On April 7th, World Health Day, tune in at www.hopefromhome.tiltify.com from 10:00 AM ET – 10:00 PM ET for an unprecedented collective of influencers. Participants will hear inspiring stories about the heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic, learn about important prevention measures, and be invited to donate to relief funds that will address the health, food insecurity, educational and economic challenges resulting from the virus.
All funds raised from the #HopeFromHome event will be equally distributed between United Way Worldwide; the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation; and Comic Relief US's Red Nose Day, whose collective work is more critical than ever in the face of the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.
About the United Nations Foundation
The UN Foundation brings together the ideas, people, and resources the United Nations needs to drive global progress and tackle urgent problems. To support the work of the World Health Organization (WHO), an agency of the UN, in its global work on COVID-19, UN Foundation helped launch the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that has raised more than $100 million in less than two weeks for lifesaving work around the world. Learn more about the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at www.covid19responsefund.org. Learn more about the UN Foundation at www.unfoundation.org. Follow @unfoundation on Twitter and Instagram, and @United Nations Foundation on Facebook.
About Red Nose Day
Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign's founding in 1988.
Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised $200 million to date to positively impact nearly 25 million children. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
