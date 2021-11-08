ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although 'tis not the season yet, everybody enjoys a good promo! Just before the holiday rush starts, HablaCuba.com launches a new promo dedicated to Cuban expats, offering extra CUC, GB and mins on international Cubacel recharges. Starting November 8 until November 13, 2021, top ups sent to Cubacel mobiles are rewarded with extra benefits:
500 CUP - 3GB Data + 60 minutes bonus
650 CUP - 3GB Data + 60 minutes bonus
750 CUP - 3GB Data + 60 minutes bonus
1000 CUP - 6GB Data + 120 minutes bonus
1125 CUP - 6GB Data + 120 minutes bonus
1250 CUP - 6GB Data + 120 minutes bonus
Terms and conditions apply, so customers should make sure they know that
- These bonuses are valid for 30 days, counted from receipt of the recharge. The principal amount of the recharge does maintain the established validity period (330 days).
- The bonuses cannot be transferred to another cellphone line. They can only transfer the main amount of the recharge.
- The minutes bonus can be used for national and international calls and SMS (includes SMS Entumóvil), respectively.
- Customers who have active DINERO or SMS BONUSES from previous promotions and acquire this new offer, the effective date will not be extended.
- Customers who have active Data and Minutes BONUSES from previous promotions and acquire this new offer will be accumulated with the corresponding bonus for this promotion and the expiration date will be 30 days from the date of receipt of the recharge.
- Customers who have current DATA plans (all networks and LTE) and acquire this new offer, will have the expiration date extended to 30 days, counted from receipt of the recharge, with expiration time 23:59 hours Cuba.
- As soon as the promotional recharge is valid, this offer automatically establishes a priority in the discount and it will always be discounted:
- Daily Bag (if any)
- Mail Bag (if any)
- Data Bonus (national)
- Data Bonus (International Recharge)
- International Recharge Balance Bonus (according to current rate)
- LTE data packets
- Active combined data plans all networks
- Main Balance (according to current rate)
If, after having extended the validity of the plans, the client decides to buy another plan, in this case the one with the lowest effective date will be discounted first.
- A client can make multiple recharges, as long as it does not exceed the maximum amount established for his main account and for the bonuses.
No. Parameter Maximum limit
1 Main account 500,000 CUP
2 Money bonus 500,000 CUP
3 Minutes Bonus 8,575 Min (514,500 seconds)
4 SMS Bonus 33,335 SMS
- Customers may receive multiple top ups, the expiration date will be noted as the last top up received (30 calendar days when top up is received)
- Customers will receive an SMS notification once balance is about to expire.
- Customers can check their promotional balance via USSD ( *222*266#) and main balance to *222# for free
- Top ups of 1000 CUP or more will be divided into separate top ups, so that you receive the maximum bonus possible. The recharges may arrive several minutes apart.
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
- From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
- Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
- The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
About HablaCuba.com
HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.
Media Contact
