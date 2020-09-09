HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced today that Senior Director Amy Barnes has earned a prestigious industry honor, the inaugural Women in Supply Chain Award.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a highly respected and well-read publication covering the supply chain industry, is marking its 20th anniversary with the new award. The honor recognizes "female supply chain leaders and executive whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network," the publication noted.
"I'm extremely proud to receive this recognition," said Barnes, Senior Director of Logistics and Indirect Sourcing for Novolex. "Novolex understands the critical role that logistics and sourcing play in meeting customer demands, and it has been rewarding to support those needs through numerous acquisitions over the past several years. The company has provided me with the resources to build a great team, and we have created an environment that has brought out the talents that each of us bring to our jobs every day. I am very honored to be included in this inaugural award."
In her role at Novolex, Barnes is responsible for leading the strategy, team and activities for logistics, real estate, warehousing, 3PL relationship management, ocean freight and indirect sourcing. Together, the supply management leadership team is developing a best-in-class supply management group under the leadership of the Chief Procurement Officer.
Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said the publication received more than 200 entries for the honor.
"This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 20-year anniversary," Mayer said. "According to Gartner's 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019."
Mayer noted that award nominations came from both women and men. The award, she said, "resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution and community. And that future shows that it's a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry."
A full list of winners can be found at Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.SDCExec.com. More details about the award will appear in the publication's September issue.
About Novolex
Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.
