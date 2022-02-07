LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AREA15, Las Vegas' immersive art, events and entertainment district announces the launch of "LIFTOFF" – a panoramic skyline experience. Manufactured by Aerophile, the world leader in balloon flight, LIFTOFF represents the first of its kind built in the United States. The monumental new attraction debuted at an invitation-only event where live performers, pyrotechnic displays and original music compositions by Dale Fleischman entertained guests.

Inspired by aeronauts and aviators seeking the exhilaration of flight and vistas only high-altitude vantage points offer, the imbibe-and-ride experience begins at the base of the attraction's triple-helix tower in the LIFTOFF Lounge, a full-service bar. There, "Gilly," a 21-foot-long and 16-foot-high original steel sculpture by Las Vegas artist Orion Fredericks, greets guests. Before boarding, riders can choose from a selection of beer, wine and cocktails, as well as alcohol-free options, which they may enjoy aboard the ride. They will then be strapped into LIFTOFF's 16-seat gondola before ascending to the 130-foot summit for a 360-degree panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas.

Constructed from over 44 tons of steel, LIFTOFF is located next to Art Island in front of AREA15. It features sophisticated lighting and sound capabilities integrated into every ride to create an immersive experience for all guests. In addition, the LIFTOFF Lounge provides an appealing, open-air hospitality space available for corporate events, private parties and weddings.

The family-friendly attraction is priced starting at $12 for children at least 42-inches tall and $18 for adults. Packages that include beverages begin at $26. To purchase tickets, click here.

ABOUT AREA15

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is the world's first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. With a growing collection of dynamic destinations including Dueling Axes, Emporium Arcade Bar, Illuminarium, Lost Spirits Distillery, Oddwood Bar, "Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite," Museum Fiasco, Rocket Fizz, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, OZ Experience and anchor experience, Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, AREA15 is an ever-changing art, retail and entertainment district attracting locals and tourists of all ages.

AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named "Best Immersive Art

Experience" by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards, one of "The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020" by Fast Company, "Reader's Choice—Best Attraction" by Las Vegas Weekly, "Best Arts Hub" by Vegas Magazine, inducted into Las Vegas Magazine's "Hall of Fame" and claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop's "World's Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences."

