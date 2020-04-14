LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! 74 and NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 will be released on all formats with CD, digitally and streaming on May 1st. On June 19th, making its debut, NOW That's What I Call Music! 74, is the first in the numbered NOW series to be released on vinyl. NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 will also be released on LP on June 19th.
Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! 74 (CD, LP, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW74
NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 (CD,LP, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/YachtRock2
'NOW 74' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including Lizzo, Tones And I, The Weeknd, Arizona Zervas, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Khalid & Disclosure, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, blackbear, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Trevor Daniel, H.E.R. and Maren Morris.
'NOW 74' also includes 6 free up-and-coming "NOW Presents What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Brett James, PUBLIC, Isaac Dunbar, Evie Irie, Little Hurt, and Surfaces. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW Presents What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Billie Eilish, Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, George Ezra, and Shawn Mendes, among others.
Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW74Vid
'NOW Yacht Rock 2' presents an ideal 18-track lineup of songs to float to this summer, including Kenny Loggins f/Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald, Gerry Rafferty, Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Air Supply, Eric Carmen, Paul Davis, Toto, Little River Band, Seals & Crofts, Gordon Lightfoot, Elvin Bishop, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Walter Egan, Exile, Captain & Tennille, Santana, and many more.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 103 million in the U.S. alone. Sixty-eight previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One, the only compilation to achieve this milestone.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOWThatsMusic.com
Follow @NowThatsMusic on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube
NOW That's What I Call Music! 74
1. Lizzo
Good As Hell
2. Tones And I
Dance Monkey
3. The Weeknd
Blinding Lights
4. Arizona Zervas
Roxanne
5. DaBaby
Bop
6. Justin Bieber
Yummy
7. Khalid & Disclosure
Know Your Worth
8. Ed Sheeran
South Of The Border (f/Cardi B. & Camila Cabello)
9. Billie Eilish
everything I wanted
10. blackbear
hot girl bummer
11. Selena Gomez
Rare
12. Camila Cabello
My Oh My (f/DaBaby)
13. Doja Cat
Say So
14. Trevor Daniel
Falling
15. H.E.R.
Sometimes
16. Maren Morris
The Bones
NOW Presents What's Next:
17. Brett James
True Believer
18. PUBLIC
Make You Mine
19. Isaac Dunbar
Makeup Drawer
20. Evie Irie
Over Him
21. Little Hurt
Alaska
22. Surfaces
Sunday Best
NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2
1. Kenny Loggins f/Stevie Nicks
Whenever I Call You Friend
2. Michael McDonald
I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)
3. Gerry Rafferty
Baker Street
4. Chicago
If You Leave Me Now
5. REO Speedwagon
Keep On Loving You
6. Air Supply
All Out Of Love
7. Eric Carmen
All By Myself
8. Paul Davis
I Go Crazy
9. Toto
I'll Be Over You
10. Little River Band
Reminiscing
11. Seals & Crofts
Summer Breeze
12. Gordon Lightfoot
Sundown
13. Elvin Bishop
Fooled Around and Fell In Love
14. Atlanta Rhythm Section
So Into You
15. Walter Egan
Magnet and Steel
16. Exile
Kiss You All Over (1986 version)
17. Captain & Tennille
Love Will Keep Us Together
18. Santana
Hold On