NOW That's What I Call Music! 74 and NOW That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2 Available May 1st

 By Universal Music Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! 74 and NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 will be released on all formats with CD, digitally and streaming on May 1st.  On June 19th, making its debut, NOW That's What I Call Music! 74, is the first in the numbered NOW series to be released on vinyl. NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2 will also be released on LP on June 19th

'NOW 74' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including Lizzo, Tones And I, The Weeknd, Arizona Zervas, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Khalid & Disclosure, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, blackbear, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Trevor Daniel, H.E.R. and Maren Morris.                 

'NOW 74' also includes 6 free up-and-coming "NOW Presents What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Brett James, PUBLIC, Isaac Dunbar, Evie Irie, Little Hurt, and Surfaces. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW Presents What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Billie Eilish, Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, George Ezra, and Shawn Mendes, among others.

'NOW Yacht Rock 2' presents an ideal 18-track lineup of songs to float to this summer, including Kenny Loggins f/Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald, Gerry Rafferty, Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Air Supply, Eric Carmen, Paul Davis, Toto, Little River Band, Seals & Crofts, Gordon Lightfoot, Elvin Bishop, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Walter Egan, Exile, Captain & Tennille, Santana, and many more.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 103 million in the U.S. alone. Sixty-eight previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One, the only compilation to achieve this milestone.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! 74


1.  Lizzo                       

Good As Hell

2.  Tones And I             

Dance Monkey

3.  The Weeknd             

Blinding Lights

4.  Arizona Zervas          

Roxanne 

5.  DaBaby                      

Bop

6.  Justin Bieber               

Yummy

7.  Khalid & Disclosure      

Know Your Worth

8.  Ed Sheeran                   

South Of The Border (f/Cardi B. & Camila Cabello)

9.  Billie Eilish                   

everything I wanted

10.  blackbear                    

hot girl bummer

11.  Selena Gomez             

Rare

12.  Camila Cabello              

My Oh My (f/DaBaby)

13.  Doja Cat                         

Say So

14.  Trevor Daniel                  

Falling

15.  H.E.R.                              

Sometimes

16.  Maren Morris                      

The Bones



NOW Presents What's Next:


17. Brett James         

True Believer  

18. PUBLIC                

Make You Mine  

19. Isaac Dunbar         

Makeup Drawer  

20. Evie Irie                   

Over Him 

21. Little Hurt                  

Alaska

22. Surfaces                   

Sunday Best



NOW That's What I Call Yacht Rock 2


1.  Kenny Loggins f/Stevie Nicks       

Whenever I Call You Friend 

2.  Michael McDonald                         

I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)

3.  Gerry Rafferty                                 

Baker Street

4.  Chicago                                           

If You Leave Me Now

5.  REO Speedwagon                           

Keep On Loving You

6.  Air Supply                                          

All Out Of Love

7.  Eric Carmen                                       

All By Myself 

8.  Paul Davis                                           

I Go Crazy

9.  Toto                                                      

I'll Be Over You

10.  Little River Band                                  

Reminiscing

11.  Seals & Crofts                                       

Summer Breeze

12.  Gordon Lightfoot                           

Sundown

13.  Elvin Bishop                                   

Fooled Around and Fell In Love

14.  Atlanta Rhythm Section                  

So Into You

15.  Walter Egan                             

Magnet and Steel

16.  Exile                                          

Kiss You All Over (1986 version)

17.  Captain & Tennille                     

Love Will Keep Us Together

18.  Santana                                      

Hold On

 

