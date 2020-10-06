NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76, will be released October 23 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas is available now on CD and digitally, and will be released on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl on October 23.
Available NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas
Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76 (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/NOW76
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (crystal-clear 2LP vinyl): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas
'NOW 76' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift's "cardigan," Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," tracks from Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, BENEE, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 76 features 5 hot new tracks from Shaylen, Whitney Woerz, Peach Tree Rascals, Dempsey Hope, and Pretty Awkward.
Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW76/YouTube
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas presents 18 holiday tracks by the world's biggest R&B stars, including John Legend's version of "Silver Bells," The Temptations' "Silent Night," Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas," tracks by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5 and more. The release will also be available on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76
1.
cardigan
Taylor Swift
2.
Nobody's Love
Maroon 5
3.
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)
Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
4.
Supalonely (f. Gus Dapperton)
BENEE
5.
Rain On Me
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
6.
Breaking Me
Topic & A7S
7.
Mamacita
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul
8.
Midnight Sky
Miley Cyrus
9.
Come & Go
Juice WRLD & Marshmello
10.
Bang!
AJR
11.
my future
Billie Eilish
12.
ily (f. Emilee)
Surf Mesa
13.
Past Life
Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
14.
Lose Somebody
Kygo & OneRepublic
15.
One Margarita
Luke Bryan
16.
Die From A Broken Heart
Maddie & Tae
NOW Presents What's Next:
17.
Forgive Myself
Shaylen
18.
Weirdos
Whitney Woerz
19.
Mariposa
Peach Tree Rascals
20.
Elephant In The Room (f. gnash)
Dempsey Hope
21.
Bored
Pretty Awkward
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas
1.
Silver Bells
John Legend
2.
Joy To The World
Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir
3.
Happy Seasons
Earth, Wind & Fire
4.
This Christmas
Donny Hathaway
5.
Silent Night
The Temptations
6.
White Christmas
The O'Jays
7.
The Christmas Song
Babyface
8.
Every Year, Every Christmas
Luther Vandross
9.
Let It Snow
Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight
10.
Someday At Christmas
Stevie Wonder
11.
Please Come Home For Christmas
James Brown
12.
Back Door Santa
Clarence Carter
13.
Merry Christmas Baby
Otis Redding
14.
Presents For Christmas
Solomon Burke
15.
I Want To Come Home For Christmas
Marvin Gaye
16.
It's Christmas Time
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
17.
My Favorite Things
The Supremes
18.
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Jackson 5
