LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78, will be released April 30 on CD and digitally. On the same date, NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s will also be available on CD and digitally.
'NOW 78' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," Taylor Swift's "willow," Ariana Grande's "34+35," SZA's "Good Days," tracks from The Weeknd, Glass Animals, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 78 features 7 hot new tracks from Mimi Webb, Leyla Blue, Tone Stith, Peach PRC, Camino, Twin XL and a special bonus track from new K-pop stars TRI.BE.
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s celebrates 1990-1999 with 18 of the decade's biggest chart-topping hits, including Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman," Mariah Carey's "Vision Of Love," Sheryl Crow's "All I Wanna Do" and Smash Mouth's "All Star."
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78
1.
Olivia Rodrigo
drivers license
2.
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Lonely
3.
Taylor Swift
Willow
4.
Ariana Grande
34+35
5.
Dua Lipa
We're Good
6.
Ava Max
My Head & My Heart
7.
The Weeknd
Save Your Tears
8.
Jason Derulo
Take You Dancing
9.
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
Prisoner
10.
Doja Cat
Streets
11.
SZA
Good Days
12
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
my ex's best friend
13.
The Kid LAROI
WITHOUT YOU
14.
CJ
Whoopty
15.
Glass Animals
Heat Waves
16.
Luke Combs
Better Together
NOW Presents What's Next:
17.
Mimi Webb
Reasons
18.
Leyla Blue
What A Shame
19.
Tone Stith
Devotion
20.
Peach PRC
Josh
21.
Camino
Burning Fire
22.
Twin XL
Slow Heart
23.
TRI.BE
DOOM DOOM TA
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s
1.
Mariah Carey
Vision Of Love
2.
Sheryl Crow
All I Wanna Do
3.
Blind Melon
No Rain
4.
New Radicals
You Get What You Give
5.
Lenny Kravitz
American Woman
6.
Spin Doctors
Little Miss Can't Be Wrong
7.
Smash Mouth
All Star
8.
Britney Spears
...Baby One More Time
9.
Will Smith
Gettin' Jiggy Wit It
10.
Montell Jordan
This Is How We Do It
11.
Boyz II Men
I'll Make Love To You
12
Whitney Houston
I Will Always Love You
13.
All 4 One
I Swear
14.
Aerosmith
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
15.
Wilson Phillips
Hold On
16.
Joan Osborne
One Of Us
17.
Blues Traveler
Runaround
18.
Sublime
What I Got
