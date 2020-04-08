NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2020 Human Capital Management (HCM) Value Matrix. For the report, Nucleus evaluated HCM vendors based on their products' usability, functionality and overall value.
"Infor has distinguished itself as a key player in the HCM market by offering a level of configuration and personalization that makes it easy for organizations to anticipate updates and customize their experience," says Trevor White, analyst at Nucleus Research. "Nucleus anticipates that Infor will maintain its position as the company continues to provide solutions tailored to specific service industries including healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector."
Infor CloudSuite™ HCM is a cloud-based solution for human capital management (HCM) that is designed to offer a complete, configurable solution that provides talent optimization capabilities and unique science tools that allow organizations to apply predictive analytics across talent processes in order to help HR and other business leaders make more informed decisions. In addition, Infor Human Capital Management can be used to help organizations select the right candidates for the right role, engage employees through personalization at work, and retain top talent through career development.
"Leading organizations across the globe rely on Infor to help engage their workforce, and look to realize significant ROI by moving this functionality to the cloud to automate critical HR tasks which are designed to help employees work more effectively and efficiently," said Marcus Mossberger, Industry and Solution Strategy Director, Infor. "Infor's modern HCM software can help companies expand capabilities and simplify experiences, gain insight for better decision making, and build greater workforce agility. We are proud to be named a Leader by Nucleus Research again. Infor is committed to evolving alongside our customers and developing software to combat complex HR challenges and help align business goals and talent acquisition processes."
