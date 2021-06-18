LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "Thought Leader Thursday" webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response/Direct-to-Consumer agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Adaptive Health CMO Mike Amburgey to highlight how Nugenix used multiple platforms to capture customers' attention.
Adaptive Health recently found success selling nutraceutical Nugenix via Direct Response TV ads that also helped the brand get exposure on social media and other platforms. This webinar will help viewers get the inside track on the strategies they use to do everything to get their customers' attention.
In the webinar, to be held on June 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00 PM ET, attendees will learn:
- How does television advertising help marketing execution on other media platforms?
- Does television advertising bring legitimacy to products and services?
- Are retail sales affected by Direct-to-Consumer advertising?
- Why should you "be everywhere?"
To register for this complimentary event: https://www.scripttoscreen.com/nugenix-webinar/
Kerry said: "We're excited to have you join us to learn how TV advertising can fuel the power of your branding and marketing on other media, including social channels. In the webinar, Mike will outline the methods utilized by Nugenix that have brought the product so much success."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director and Executive Producer at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO. Script to Screen has produced more long-form infomercials for more marketers than any other company.
Amburgey is an executive marketing leader passionate about delivering immediate results while building brands for the future through inspired teams. He has more than 28 years of experience leading and growing a broad array of branded businesses - small to large, domestic to international, packaged goods to durable goods and in companies driven by both Direct Response and general communication.
He is classically trained working for some of the most powerful marketing companies in the world, such as P&G and GlaxoSmithKline and has diverse industry experience, including packaged goods (personal care, OTCs, supplements and weight loss) and durable goods (fitness products; home and floor care). Other clients have included Sure Anti-Perspirant, Tums Antacid/Calcium Supplement, Bowflex Fitness, Oreck Vacuums/Air Purifiers and Nutrisystem Weight Loss.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
