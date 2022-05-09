The annual "Nurse Night" is the #1 theme night in Red Sox history. The pregame ceremony, presented by Nurse.org, will feature a performance by the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, a choir of front-line nurses formed in 2020 and "America's Got Talent" finalists. In addition, ten nurses will be honored on the field and one will throw the first pitch.
BELLEVUE, Wash., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, will host its Annual Red Sox "Nurse Night" at Fenway Park on May 18th, 2022. Nearly 5,000 New England-area nurses are expected to attend the event, surpassing past event attendance.
According to the team, the Annual "Nurse Night" is the #1 theme night in Red Sox history. "The Red Sox are excited to once again host our annual Nurse Night on May 18th in conjunction with Nurse.org and along with the added component of the event being sponsored by Work 'N Gear," said Carl Grider, Sr. Director at the Red Sox. "The Health Care Community has had a tough few years and we're happy to provide an evening of fun and joy for nurses. Nurse.org has once again lined-up an evening of fun and recognition and we couldn't be happier with the relationship that we have with Nurse.org. We look forward to seeing the thousands of nurses at Fenway on May 18th!"
"The nursing community is excited to support the Boston Red Sox again this year," said Nurse Alice Benjamin, APRN, MSN, ACNS-BC, FNP-B, CCRN, CEN, CV-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Correspondent for Nurse.org, and the host of the award-winning "Ask Nurse Alice" podcast. "After two years working crazy hours during a challenging pandemic, we are looking forward to a fun night at the park. Go Red Sox!" Nurse Alice will host the pregame ceremony, presented by Nurse.org.
The pregame ceremony will feature a performance by the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, a choir of nurses formed in 2020 when front-line nurses gathered virtually for their first appearance. The choir later auditioned for "America's Got Talent" and received the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel, eventually advancing to the season 16 finale of the show. The group has since performed at the White House, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and on Broadway, with appearances including Time's "Person of the Year" awards, the Today show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and other professional sporting events.
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir hails from different specialties across Northwell's many facilities in New York. The Nurses have managed to make a name not only for themselves but for all front-line workers, positively impacting the lives of those touched by their music at a time when the world needs it most. "We're thrilled to be a part of this year's Red Sox Nurse Night," said Winnie Mele, Northwell Health Choir member.
In addition to the choir's pregame performance, ten nurses will be honored on the field and one will throw the first pitch. Nurse.org asked its nursing community to nominate and vote for nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and demonstrate their commitment to the nursing profession. All ten nurse nominees will receive custom scrubs from Work 'N Gear and a pair of Clove shoes designed for healthcare workers. The nominated nurses include:
- Andrew Minichiello - Mountain View Center
- Brooke Kelly - Massachusetts General Hospital
- Carol Comtois - Living Waters Hospice House
- Jackie McCourt - Wentworth Douglass Hospital
- Jennifer Farley - UMass Memorial Hospital
- Joey "Harold" Carter - Golden Crest Nursing Center
- Lisa Ivey - Palm Center
- Lisa Robichaud - Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
- Lois Skillings - Mid Coast Parkview Health
- Paul Murphy - Brigham and Women's Hospital
The Boston Red Sox will play the Houston Astros on May 18, 2022 at 6:10pm. Arrive early to see a special pre-game ceremony dedicated to honoring nurses. Nurses can also participate in nurse-themed contests, a raffle and a photo booth on the Sam Deck starting at 7pm EST.
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://nurse.org/nursenight.
