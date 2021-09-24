BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, launched a new campaign to raise awareness about #TheREALNursingShortage, a crisis that has only been made worse in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic due to nurses leaving the workforce from extreme burnout, understaffing, concerns over COVID, and other pandemic-related factors, such as a lack of childcare.
"Yes, nurses are leaving the profession, but the so-called 'nursing shortage' should not be blamed on nurses alone," said Alice Benjamin, APRN, MSN, ACNS-BC, FNP-B, CCRN, CEN, CV-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Correspondent for Nurse.org. "We are overworked, underpaid, and are collectively feeling the effects of burnout, compassion fatigue, and moral injury."
As part of the campaign, nurses are encouraged to:
- Sign a pledge of support to amplify the systemic issues causing nurses to leave and advocate for true change within the nursing profession.
- Take the "State of Nursing" survey, the results of which will be shared with legislatures, hospital administrators, and the public around the world - as proof that nursing needs to change or else more nurses will leave.
- Share a photo or video on social media to amplify the REAL issues influencing the nursing shortage using hashtag #TheREALNursingShortage.
- Read Nurse.org's report about "The REAL Nursing Shortage" to understand the factors contributing to nurses quitting and to contact elected officials to demand change now.
According to an analysis from the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, the U.S. could be in need of as many as 3.8 million nurses by 2030. But finding and training nurses is also a challenge since there is a shortage of qualified nursing faculty to teach the next generation of nurses, causing over 80,000 nursing school candidates to be turned away each year.
It is with these dire projections that the American Nurses Association recently urged the US Department of Health and Human Services to declare the nurse staffing shortage a national crisis.
The U.S. is not the only country facing a nursing shortage. Globally, 13 million nurses are needed, and countries committed to nursing retention focus on three main issues: encouraging nurses to return to the workforce, improving workplace conditions, and investing in nursing education.
"If you're a student considering becoming a nurse, please know that you are not walking into a doomed profession," said Benjamin. "You will never meet anyone who is more determined, more resourceful, or more ready to jump in and lend a helping hand than a nurse. The problem is not with nurses or nursing; the problem is that nurses have been so busy taking care of others that no one has taken care of them. And we're here to change that--and by entering the nursing profession, you will be part of the solution too."
In addition to sponsoring the social media campaign, Nurse.org also announced two new initiatives to raise awareness and support for nurses during this crisis: a "Healthcare Leaders" nursing student scholarship, and a "Nursing Unit of the Month" award to honor exceptional nursing teams.
For more information about #TheREALNursingShortage campaign, please visit https://nurse.org/nursingshortage.
