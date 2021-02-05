BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO of NY Elizabeth, Nouriel 'Gino' Yazdinian, leads the industry as an authority in fine art and authentication services as the sector enters the digital realm.
Picasso.
Monet.
Rembrandt.
Van Gogh.
Hundreds of paintings by celebrated artists, in particular Van Gogh, have had their authenticity questioned over the years as he is considered one of the most prolific modern artists. Skilled conservators, curators, and arts specialists have verified the authentic from the forged, and CEO of NY Elizabeth Nouriel 'Gino' Yazdinian has played a crucial role in authenticating works by Van Gogh and other renown artists for private clients interested in exclusive works of art. NY Elizabeth works with only premium partners to ensure each piece is worth the investment. Previously, they have authenticated Van Gogh masterpieces for private clients that appreciate their knowledge of the artist's place in history. Their detailed work and respect in the field has led to a transformation in the luxury goods market that continues to meet the growing demands of a digital environment.
The value of authenticating works of art cannot be underestimated; it is a craft that has become an integral component in the current market as spending has soared and expertly trained are highly sought after. Being an authenticator means being a connoisseur of art, and increasingly, art galleries and auction houses must be able to address the needs of a growing interest in luxury items from non-traditional areas. In the art world, where doubt and uncertainty confront the financial reality of the market, art connoisseurs must trust in reputable experts to assist in the valuation of works. Gino Yazdinian has amassed years of experience as the CEO of NY Elizabeth and is a respected name in the field of art authentication. Art buyers place a high value on valuation of goods as well as their privacy, and NY Elizabeth is adept at procuring luxury goods for their international clientele with the utmost in discretion.
Yazdinian's experience has involved work as an authority in many fine art and master paintings and luxury goods and his extensive visual knowledge of products serves as an invaluable tool in the industry. As forgers continue to get more talented, so must the tools of authenticators to protect collectors. In this way, art authentication minimizes the pressure from lawsuits and recognizes it as an essential element in the process. Today's premier art galleries and auction houses must collaborate with experts, art foundations, scholars, museum curators, and private collectors recognized as experts for their technical skills.
Art galleries in the last few years have made it a point to leverage internet technology in order to elevate the experience of their global clients. The move towards digital authentication skills have become more essential in order to better serve the luxury goods market, while in the process delivering more fine art to even more enthusiasts. Yazdinian's experience working to navigate authentication issues at eBay and other online marketplaces makes him even more knowledgeable on the latest techniques and many in the industry have called on him and a select few others on authentication services with their collections.
NY Elizabeth has pioneered the online auction business and transformed from mere mortar and brick auction houses to enter into a new landscape which serves as a game-changing transition presenting an entirely different approach that has expanded the scope of clientele and optimized efficiency. Art enthusiasts of every age are embracing the latest technology to reach potential clients, with NY Elizabeth optimizing their reach with its global audience, and connecting patrons and artists in a seamless way.
About NY Elizabeth
Since 1956, NY Elizabeth has cultivated a following as an art gallery that deals in luxury goods and service that are authenticated. By staying at the forefront of the industry and cultivating relationships, the gallery has been able to work alongside some of the most respected experts in the art field. NY Elizabeth is one of the leading auction houses with locations worldwide including the United States, United Kingdom, and Sweden. NY Elizabeth represents extraordinary luxury art, stellar service and global expertise. The auction house also offers a number of other specialty departments, including antiquities, and modern art. NY Elizabeth has built a reputation for offering fine artwork and is recognized for revolutionizing the luxury goods market. Under their direction of CEO Nouriel 'Gino' Yazdinian and his business partner Nicholas Lauter, NY Elizabeth has emerged as one of the leading online art auctions and an authority in being an expert in masters paintings authenticity.
